Lockdown 4.0: redBus will notify when your desired bus route re-opens

The online bus ticket platform redBus has introduced a pre-registration feature to help users keep track of the opening of their desired bus routes amid the prevailing uncertainty regarding the commencement of bus services in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on Sunday for containment of Covid-19, which will stay in force until May 31, 2020. MHA also issued new guidelines allowing the inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with “mutual consent of the states or UTs” involved.

State governments have yet to announce the commencement of bus services but users can avail the pre-registration process at redBus to get notified when buses start operation on their desired route.

“Demand for intercity bus travel has been building up steadily since India’s nationwide lockdown began, with millions of travellers seeking to reach their desired destination,” redBus said. “In a survey conducted by redBus, 59 per cent of travellers indicated that they are planning outstation travel within one month of travel restrictions being lifted.”

The state governments and the UTs are expected to resume the operations of Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and private buses depending on their control over the pandemic. It means the passenger transportation will commence at varying times for each route and the new redBus feature aims to help users skip the task of keeping watchful eye on the resumption of bus services.

How to opt for pre-registration on redBus

To register for the pre-registration service, users need to provide their contact details (phone number and e-mail ID) and mark their desired route on a single-page document. redBus said that registered users will be informed via e-mail, SMS, push notifications upon resumption of services.

Users can head over to m.redbus.in/preregister to register themselves for the bus alert feature. The service is also available through the redBus app and website.

