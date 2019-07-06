Live Cricket Streaming India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019: Here’s how to watch the match on your phone

World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) Live Cricket Streaming Online: After successfully qualifying for the semifinals stage, team India will be taking on Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground located in Leeds, England.

The cricket match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 3:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 pm. Here is how you can watch the match live on your smartphone through Reliance JioTV and Hotstar apps:

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 on JioTV

Users of Reliance Jio will be able to watch the livestream without paying for any kind of subscription. However, they need to have a Jio Prime membership that comes at an annual cost of Rs 99. Jio subscribers also need to have an active data tariff to stream the match with the help of the JioTV app.

The telecom operator has partnered with Hotstar to let its users watch the livestream of the ICC Cricket World Cup match. Jio subscribers will also need to have the Hotstar app installed on their smartphone. The JioTV app automatically redirects to the Hotstar app where Jio users will be able to stream the match live.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 on Hotstar

All non-Jio customers can watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on the Hotstar app and website. To access Hotstar, users can log on to the company’s official website or download the app from Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on iOS.

To watch the stream of India vs Sri Lanka match, users will be needing a Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company is currently offering the Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.