ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming: Watch live on Hotstar and JioTV

World Cup 2019 Semi-Final, India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Live Cricket Streaming Online: One of the world’s most awaited cricket tournaments, the ICC Cricket World Cup is currently in its final stages. Today we will get to see its 46th match live, which is also the semi-final match of the tournament.

Advertising

Today we will get to see Virat Kohli led team India take on New Zealand led by Kane Williamson. The match will begin at 3 PM IST and will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone:

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Hotstar

Star network has exclusively acquired all digital streaming rights to this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup. Today’s match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on its streaming service, Hotstar. Consumers can access Hotstar via its Web platform, Android and iOS apps.

To watch the match live on your smartphone using the Hotstar app you are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription.

Advertising

The company currently offers three types of premium/VIP accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio during the ICC World Cup 2019 has also partnered with Hotstar to let all of its subscribers watch all matches live and totally free of cost. Reliance Jio customers do not need to pay anything extra to watch the World Cup matches live, instead, they only have to spend their data and have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their phones.

To view the match live Reliance Jio users will first be required to open the JioTV app and click on the India vs New Zealand match banner. After a user clicks on the banner, the JioTV app will redirect them to Hotstar where they can watch the matches live for free.