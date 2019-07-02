Live Cricket Streaming India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Watch match live on your mobile

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Streaming Online: After England handed India its first defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh today in the 40th match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England.

Advertising

The Cricket match between India and Bangladesh will start at 3:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 pm. Here is how you can watch the match live on your smartphone:

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio users can watch the livestream without spending any kind of subscription amount. However, they need to have Jio Prime membership that costs Rs 99 per year. Jio subscribers also need to have an active data tariff to stream the match on JioTV app.

Also read | DeepNude app that lets users create fake nudes of women has been taken down

Advertising

Reliance Jio has partnered with Hotstar to let its users watch the livestream of the ICC Cricket World Cup match. Jio consumers also need to have the Hotstar app installed on their device. The JioTV app redirects to the Hotstar where users can watch the match live.

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 on Hotstar

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live cricket match stream is also available on the Hotstar app and website. To access Hotstar, users can log on to the company’s official website or download the app from the Play Store on Android or the App Store on iOS.

Also read | Motorola One Vision review: Does it stand out against the competition?

To watch the livestream of India vs Bangladesh cricket match, users need to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company is currently offering the Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.