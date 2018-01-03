List of smartphones that recently received the Android 8.0 Oreo update

android, oreo, android oreo, oneplus 5, nokia 8, xiaomi mi a1, moto x4, oreo download, oreo ota android, oreo, android oreo, oneplus 5, nokia 8, xiaomi mi a1, moto x4, oreo download, oreo ota

The year 2018 is widely expected to be all about Android smartphones running on Android Oreo out of the box. In the last quarter of 2017, we saw certain cellphone makers rolling out the latest version of the Android operating system to some of their handsets. In this article, we have compiled a list of smartphones that were recently updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Xiaomi’s mid-range Xiaomi Mi A1 received a stable Android Oreo software update almost at the stroke of new year. The Chinese OEM had promised during the launch in September last year that Mi A1 will receive Android Oreo before the end of 2017. However, the update seems to be rolling out in a phased manner since many Mi A1 users we know are still waiting for the update. Xiaomi Mi A1 was announced in association with Google under their Android One initiative.

It has a respectable spec-sheet that features Snapdragon 625 Soc, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and dual 12MP cameras. At Rs 13,999 (currently Rs 12,999 in the Flipkart Sale), Mi A1 is arguably the cheapest phone is the market currently to run Android Oreo.

HMD Global unveiled its 2017’s flagship smartphone and OnePlus 5T’s closest competitor, Nokia 8, in August last year. It recently received Android 8.0 Oreo update, which isn’t surprising as such. Although it was introduced with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, HMD promised Oreo roll-out for all Nokia users by the end of 2017. One of the interesting features of Nokia 8 is ‘Bothie’ that allows using both the front and back cameras at the same time.

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced Moto X4 in India late last year, and last week, the company started rolling out Android Oreo software in the Indian market for the handset. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s new mobile platform Snapdragon 630 ticking at 2.2GHz. There’s another Moto X4 Android One edition that received Android Oreo update a bit earlier. However, the Android One edition of Moto X4 never came to India.

Asus Zenfone 4

In what could be a sweet surprise for all the Asus Zenfone 4 users, Taiwanese smartphone maker just released Android Oreo update for its 2017’s flagship smartphone. Interestingly, the Oreo update was due for the second half 2018, but folks at Asus jumped the gun and rolled it out much ahead of schedule. One of the variants of ZenFone 4 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB of RAM, whereas the other variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC.