List of Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google Pixel, Samsung phones which will get Android Q update

Google is currently testing the next version of its Android mobile operating system, dubbed Android Q. The company is expected to debut the final release of Android 10 Q in August, if it follows a similar timeline to that of Android 9 Pie.

The release date of Android Q is yet to be revealed, however, a number of manufacturers like Xiaomi, OnePlus and others has started confirming, which all of their smartphones will get the update. But, none of these companies hasn’t revealed their update rollout timelines.

Google Pixel smartphones

Google will be the first company to push Android Q when it is released to its smartphones. All of its Pixel smartphones have been a part of the Android Q beta lineup and are also expected to get the final release. Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 lineup of smartphones will run Android Q out of the box.

The following Google Pixel devices will be receiving the Android Q update:

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi recently announced that 11 of its smartphones including the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Mi 9 will get the Android Q update. The list only consisted of Mi and Redmi smartphones, but Pocophone head Alvin Tse has also confirmed that the Poco F1 will also be receiving the Android Q update.

As per Xiaomi, eight of its devices are scheduled to get the Android Q update by Q4 2019 whereas three devices will be getting the update by Q1 of next year, that is 2020. The following devices will receive the Android Q update:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer

Xiaomi Mi 8 screen fingerprint edition

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9SE

Poco F1

OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus since its inception has been dedicated to providing users with system and security updates. The company has now announced that it will be rolling out Android Q to the following devices, which are also a part of the Android Q beta program.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung smartphones

Samsung is yet to reveal what all its smartphones will be getting the Android 10 Q update. However, we expect the device might take some time in releasing the update, considering its currently working on delivering its Android 9.0 Pie based One UI to smartphones.