Best broadband plans with up to 150Mbps speed: ACT, Hathway, Tata Sky, JioFiber, and more

ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky, JioFiber, Airtel, and other broadband services now offer quite a few attractive plans. If you are looking for a good broadband service that is offering high internet speed at a reasonable price, then you can take a look at the below list. We have mentioned 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 150Mbps broadband plans. Some of them are offering unlimited data benefits and some of the services are also giving free access to OTT apps.

Best broadband plans with up to 150Mbps speed

ACT broadband plans

ACT Fibernet has slightly different broadband plans for different cities, but one will find most of the plans in the same price range. In Delhi, the service offers the 150Mbps broadband plan for Rs 799, which is very cheap in comparison to some of the popular broadband services.

Apart from 150Mbps speed, users also get unlimited data. It should be noted that the company gives up to 3,000GB of data and once the provided data is exhausted, users will get reduced speed, as per the official site. This is a monthly plan and also includes access to Zee5, SonyLIV (299 per month), Cult.Fit and more. There is no 50Mbps or 100Mbps broadband in Delhi.

In Bengaluru, the 150Mbps plan also comes with the benefit of Netflix cashback. This broadband plan from ACT will cost you Rs 1,085 and you will get Rs 50 cashback on Netflix. You also get 1,000 data as well as a one-month free Zee5 subscription. There is also a 50Mbps broadband plan (500GB data), which is priced at Rs 710. One will also find a 75Mbps plan (750GB data), which will cost Rs 985.

Currently, the 100Mbps broadband plans are not available in major cities like Bangalore and Delhi. It seems that ACT doesn’t operate in Mumbai and Andra Pradesh as these cities are not listed on the official site. You will find 100Mbps ACT broadband plans in cities like Nellore and Coimbatore. In Ahemdabad, ACT is giving unlimited data with Rs 549 broadband plan.

Hathway broadband plans

Hathway has a 50Mbps DOCIS plan, which is priced at Rs 2,550 for three months. You get unlimited data and there is no FUP limit. One can also consider 100Mbps Fiber broadband plan. This one will cost you Rs 2,247, and for the same price, the company is giving unlimited data benefits. It should be noted that the mentioned price is for three months.

If you are looking for a higher broadband plan, then you can check out the 150 Mbps Hathway Fiber plan, which comes with unlimited. The company hasn’t mentioned the data limit on the site, but it at least reveals that you get 5Mbps speed post exhaustion of provided data. The 150Mbps plan is priced at Rs 2,697 (for 3 months). The company says that it will have to pay extra for installation charges and taxes.

Tata Sky broadband plans

Tata Sky has a lot of broadband plans, including 50Mbps, 100Mbps and 150 Mbps plans. Similar to ACT Fibernet, the prices of Tata Sky broadband plans are a little different in every city. In Mumbai and Delhi, the 50Mbps plan can be purchased for Rs 649 per month. There is also a Rs 1,797 plan (50Mbps speed), which is the price for three months. So, you are basically saving Rs 150 if you are opting for the 3-month plan, instead of the 1-month plan.

The 100Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky will cost Rs 850 per month. The 150Mbps plan is listed on the official site for Rs 950, which you will have to pay on a monthly basis. The prices are much cheaper than some of the broadband providers. It should be noted that there is an additional GST charge on all the mentioned plans, as per the official website. If you also want a landline connection as well, then you will have to pay more.

It is worth noting that Tata Sky offers unlimited data with all the broadband plans. As per the site, you don’t need to spend extra on the Wi-Fi router and installation. Additionally, you get 3,300GB of data and after exhaustion, you will get reduced speed.

JioFiber broadband plans

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber doesn’t offer a 50Mbps broadband plan and you either get a 30Mbps or 100Mbps broadband plan if your budget is not more than Rs 800. These are plans are available at very low prices compared to the competition and you get unlimited data as well.

The 30Mbps broadband plan will cost you Rs 399 on a monthly basis and the 100Mbps plan is priced at Rs 699. Do note that there is an additional GST charge on the plans, as per the site.

With JioFiber’s Rs 999 broadband plan, you will get free access to 14 video streaming apps and 150Mbps speed. The apps that you get for free are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, and more.

The mentioned JioFiber broadband plans offer a total of 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis. Once you exhaust the limit, you will still be able to browse the content, but at reduced internet speed.

Airtel Xstream broadband plans

Currently, Airtel Xstream doesn’t offer a 150Mbps plan, but you do get up to 40Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps broadband plans. The 100Mbps Airtel Xstream plan will cost you Rs 799, as per the official site. You also get unlimited data as well as complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Box.

Users get free OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app, which the company says includes 10,000 movies and shows. The plan also includes unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited data as well as a free Shaw Academy subscription.

There is also a 40Mbps broadband plan, which ships with the same benefits, and will cost you Rs 499. If you want Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hoststar subscription too, then you consider Airtel Xstream’s Rs 999 plan, which gives up to 200Mbps speed. The rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 799 broadband plan from Airtel.