List of 5G phones expected to launch in August: Realme GT, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, and more

Brands like Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi are soon expected to launch new smartphones. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth just recently confirmed the India launch date of the Realme GT 5G series. Samsung is also gearing up to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, where the company is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and new smartwatches. In the upcoming weeks, we will also see the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and iQOO 8 5G. Keep reading to know more about the phone that could be launched in August 2021.

List of phones expected to launch in August

Realme GT 5G

In the latest episode of Ask Madhav, the company’s CEO revealed that the Indian model of the Realme GT 5G will have the same specifications as the global variant. He also confirmed that the users will also witness the same colour option. The Realme GT 5G series is already available in China, and is being offered in Blue, Silver, and Racing Yellow (vegan leather finish) colour options.

As for the specifications, the flagship phone of Realme comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Chinese variant also offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is also a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery. It offers support for 65W fast charging.

In India, the Realme GT 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000. The base model might cost around Rs 30,000. In China, the base variant is selling for CNY 2,799, which is around Rs 31,400 and in the European market, the same model is being sold for EUR 449 (approximately Rs 39,900).

At the launch event, the company will also unveil a Master Edition of the Realme GT, as per the latest episode of Ask Madhav on YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Last month, Samsung launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone. Now, it seems that it is planning to unveil the 5G version of the phone as its support page has gone live on the official Samsung India website. Additionally, the same device was also recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. It will run Android 11.

Furthermore, the smartphone has also received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting that it will soon make its debut in India. The support page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G doesn’t mention the features, but confirms the model number SM-M326B/DS.

To recall, the 4G variant of the Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is a possibility that the Galaxy M32 5G will retain some of these specifications.

iQOO 8 5G

iQOO 8 series will launch in China on August 17. The company has confirmed this information on Weibo. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the key specifications of the iQOO 8, the rumour mill suggests that the device will have a 2K AMOLED display, which is said to support 120Hz refresh rate. It might use Samsung’s AMOLED E5 luminescent LTPO 10-bit screen. Under the hood, it is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It is tipped to come with 12GB RAM with 4GB extended memory feature. It is also rumoured to feature a curved edge display with a punch-hole design.

It is currently unknown whether the iQOO 8 will also be launched in India after the China launch. But, since the iQOO 7 series was unveiled in the Indian market, the brand is expected to launch its successor too in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to take place on August 11. At the event, the company is widely rumoured to launch new foldable smartphones. One of them could be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A report published by WinFuture.de suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will pack a 7.6-inch primary (internal) display and a 6.2-inch secondary (external) display. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with 12MP sensors, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, and a 4MP selfie camera sensor on top of the display. The base variant Z Fold3 will come with 256GB storage and is listed for €1,899. The top-end 512GB storage model is reportedly listed at €1,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

At the same event, we could also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As per a report by WinFuture.de the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a 6.7-inch primary display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to pack a 10MP camera at the front and two 12MP sensors at the back. According to the tipster, the secondary (cover) display of the device would be 1.9 inches in size. The 128GB storage Z Flip3 is said to be available at a starting price of €1,099 while the 256GB model will go for €1,149.