How to link Aadhaar card to your PAN

The government of India has made linking your Aadhaar card to your PAN mandatory as well as for filing income tax returns. As of now (according to Ministry of Finance), the last date to link your Aadhaar number to your PAN is July 1, 2017. Those who do not have Aadhaar number now will have to apply for it and in the meanwhile government has a made a provision for them to quote ‘Aadhaar enrollment id’ in place of Aadhaar number, which means if you have applied for Aadhaar then you can put in the reference number (called Aadhaar enrollment id) until July 1. Failure to link your Aadhaar number with your PAN by the stipulated date will result in the invalidation of your PAN.

“Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 as introduced by the Finance Act, 2017 provides for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar/ Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form, for filing of return of income and for making an application for allotment of Permanent Account Number with effect from 1st July, 2017.” noted press release dated April 5 from Ministry of Finance.

How to link Aadhaar to your PAN?

Step 1: Visit Income Tax e-filing portal and log in to your account (create if you don’t have)

Important Note: Usually right after login you are greeted with a popup window asking you to link your Aadhaar. But if that doesn’t happen then follow below steps.

(Must Read: Aadhaar-based eKYC re-verification mandatory for all mobile subscribers, Here’s what it means)

Step 2: Click on ‘Profile Settings’ and then on ‘Link Aadhaar’

You’ll find the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option right at the bottom of ‘Profile Settings’ Drop-down

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit ‘Aadhaar Number’ in the box and click on Save.

Once done you’ll see a message saying “Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully.”