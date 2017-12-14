LG V30+ Camera Samples, Photo Gallery and First Impressions

LG V30+ Preview

LG Mobiles India launched its latest flagship in India yesterday, the LG V30+. The device is currently up for pre-bookings and will be going up for sale on Amazon India from December 18 and has been priced at Rs 44,990. The key selling points of the smartphone are its FullVision display and dual rear cameras with Cinematic Videography feature.

The LG V30+ is the first device in the company’s V series to come with a single POLED display and ditch the smaller secondary display which differentiated the V-lineup of smartphones from other flagship devices. However, the company claims that the Floating Bar interface is a worthy replacement for it (we will expand on that in our full review).

Additionally, the LG V30+ also features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by Bang & Olufsen, which makes the music sound really good especially with the Bang & Olufsen earphones which come bundled in the box.

As for the specifications, the LG V30+ sports a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision OLED display with a pixel density of 638 ppi along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

I got a chance to spend some time with the handset last evening at the launch event and there are a few observations that I would like to share with you. So without further ado, here are my initial impressions of the LG V30+.

LG V30+ Design and Build

The LG V30+ might just be the most elegant smartphone in terms of looks that LG has ever launched. The device is very thin, compact and extremely lightweight, thus making it extremely easy to handle it. I’m currently using the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as my daily driver, and holding the V30+ in my hand for the first time made me immediately want to shift to it.

The front of the device consists of the gorgeous bezel-less display along with the earpiece and the selfie camera. On the rear, we get to see the dual camera setup along with the LG and the V30+ branding and the fingerprint sensor which doubles as the power button. On the right edge, we get to see a hybrid SIM card slot, whereas on the left edge are the volume rockers.

The bottom edge consists of the USB Type-C port, the speaker grille and the primary microphone. The top edge includes the 3.5mm audio jack along with the secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

Overall, the Design and Build of the LG V30+ doesn’t fail to impress, and if you were in the market to get a new flagship smartphone, this would be a lean mean machine which clobbers most of the competition in terms of looks.

LG V30+ Display

Coming to the display, the LG V30+ sports a 6-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The display on the V30+ has much more shrunken bezels compared to the company’s older devices, and it seems pretty bright and vivid.

The display was extremely good and legible both indoors and outdoors under direct sunlight. The auto-brightness was spot on and I didn’t need to adjust the brightness levels even a bit. The viewing angles of the device were good. Also, the ‘always on’ feature of the display was really good and would be helpful a lot of times.

The only thing I didn’t like in this V-series smartphone is the removal of the secondary display in favour of a floating bar that can be customized with up to five apps for easy access to the most used applications.

LG V30+ Camera

The camera is one of the key selling points of the LG V30+. It features a dual camera setup on the rear with one 16-megapixel standard lens with an aperture of f/1.6 along with optical image stabilization, electronic image stabilization and a hybrid autofocus, and the other being a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.9 along with a 120-degree field of view. This is what allows the device to take such good images and video.

On the front, it features a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2 with a 90-degree field of view. Personally, after using the rear camera on the V30+, the front camera failed to impress me and at best I would call it average. But then that would be comparing apples to oranges.

The camera UI is extremely clean and easy to use. There are a bunch of interesting features that we would be elaborating on in our full review. Particularly the Cine Videos mode, which made the videos taken by the device look extremely impressive. There’s also a point to zoom mode which allows zooming in and out on certain points on the frame very smoothly.

Camera Samples

Overall, the primary camera performance seemed very impressive at first look but there are a lot more tests to run before I share my verdict. However, I am more inclined to recommend this smartphone to users who tend to record videos more than taking images. Personally, I think the camera is much better at cinematography than photography. And the people primarily looking to take selfies would be better of investing somewhere else.

LG V30+ Initial Impressions

The LG V30+ seems like a good smartphone at the price point it is being offered at. The display, camera, UI and other things considered would make me want to recommend this smartphone right away. However, we haven’t yet put this through our rigorous process of testing, and hence, I would not like to draw any conclusions at this moment. We will be doing the detailed review pretty soon, so we recommend that you please wait till then.

LG v30+ Image Gallery