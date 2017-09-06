Lenovo K8 Plus launching today in India: Here’s how to watch the live stream

Highlights Lenovo K8 Plus launching today

The event starts at 11:30 AM

Here you can watch live stream

Lenovo K8 Plus is all set to be launched today in India, as reported last week. Last month, Lenovo announced the mid-range K8 Note in the country which starts at Rs 12,999. Now, the company has geared up to expand its K8 lineup with a new phone. It has already been confirmed that the Lenovo K8 Plus will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart. First thing fist, the Lenovo K8 Plus launch event will start at 11:30 AM in India.

Lenovo is hosting a live stream of the event on YouTube. So, those who want to catch the action live can do so by tuning in to YouTube. However, we’ve also decided to embed the YouTube live stream in our story. As a result, you don’t to go anywhere else just to watch the event unfold live on the Internet. Needless to say, Lenovo is less than two hours away from announcing all the key details and specifications of the device.

Meanwhile, let’s quickly recall what we know so far about the Lenovo K8 Plus. According to Geekbench listing, it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box. It’s obvious given that Lenovo decided to do away with its Vibe Pure UI and offer stock Android experience on all future phones starting K8 Note. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, Mali-T880 GPU, and 3GB of RAM under the hood.

Last year, Lenovo announced K5 Plus months after unveiling K5 and K5 Note. Surprisingly, Lenovo K6 Plus was nowhere to be seen after the company refreshed its K-series lineup with K6, K6 Note, and K6 Power late last year.