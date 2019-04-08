KXIP vs SRH IPL match live stream: Watch IPL 2019 live on your smartphone via Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV

IPL 2019 KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: The twelfth season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) has been going on and today’s match will be 22nd T-20 match of series. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on their home ground Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

The match will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Lead by Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP has registered three wins in five matches whereas SRH is captained by Kane Williamson and it has also won a total of three matches out of five. Both these teams have the same points (6) but SRH is at third spot with +1.000 NRR (net run rate) and KXIP is at sixth position with -0.094 NRR.

Here is how you can watch the KXIP vs SRH IPL match live on your smartphone:

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2019 live cricket stream on Hotstar

You can watch all the IPL matches live on the Hotstar app or web. However, you need to have a Hotstar premium account or Hotstar VIP membership. The hotstar premium account costs Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year, whereas the VIP membership costs Rs 365 a year.

There is no boundation on the choice of the internet service provider (ISP). You can easily stream the live cricket match on your smartphone (Android/iOS) and through the web (hotstar.com).

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2019 live cricket stream on Airtel TV

The IPL matches can be livestreamed on the Airtel TV app but the service is available only for the Airtel customers. Also, to stream the cricket match a user needs to have an active Airtel tariff pack and use only data only from the Airtel SIM. However, there is no extra subscription charge on Airtel TV.

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2019 live cricket stream on JioTV

You can also watch IPL 2019 live on JioTV app. The condition to stream the match on JioTV is similar to Airtel TV. Jio subscribers need to have an active Jio tariff pack and use data from the Jio SIM only to watch the livestream of the cricket match. Also, users need to have Jio Prime membership plan which costs Rs 99 per year and comes with access to other Jio apps as well. JioTV app streams TV channels on smartphone and you can select one of the channels streaming the IPL 2019.