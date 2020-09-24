KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch on your PC, smartphone

KXIP is being led by KL Rahul and RCB is being led by Virat Kohli. (Representational Image)

KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world, where players from across the globe participate in Indian teams to win the T20 tournament. It is currently in its 13th season and today is the sixth match of the series between King’s XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KXIP is being led by KL Rahul and RCB is being led by Virat Kohli. The match is being held at the Dubai International Stadium, and just like all other IPL 2020 matches, this match will also have no in-person attendance allowed. The match will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

To recall, KXIP lost its first match against Delhi Capitals (DC). Whereas, RCB won its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here’s how you can watch the KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone:

KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all the IPL 2020 matches in India. All of the matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. They will also be digitally streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app, live. To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer the VIP plan complementary with select recharges to customers. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

