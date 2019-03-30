KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: Here’s how to watch the match live via Hotstar, Airtel TV and Reliance Jio TV

IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 12th season is currently underway and today is the ninth match of the series. During the match, we the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Advertising

KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin and MI will be led by Rohit Sharma. So far, both the teams have won one match each out of their two matches. The KXIP vs MI match will start at 4 PM with the toss taking place at 3:30 PM.

Here’s a list of live streaming services you can use to watch the match live on your smartphone or PC:

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream IPL 2019 matches in India. It will be broadcasting all of the IPL 2019 matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels and will also be live streaming the matches on its digital streaming service Hotstar.

Advertising

To watch the matches live on Hotstar, viewers are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

The Hotstar app is currently available on Android and iOS. Viewers can also watch the match live on Hotstar’s official website.

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 live on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio will also be streaming the KXIP vs MI match live on its Jio TV mobile app and website for Jio users to watch. To watch the match live Reliance Jio users are required to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

To watch the match live, Reliance Jio users need to sign into the Jio TV app or website using their Jio credentials. Jio TV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2019 live on Airtel TV

Airtel will also allow its subscribers to stream the match live via its Airtel TV app. The app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and on the App Store for iOS users.

Airtel subscribers do not need to pay anything extra to access the Airtel TV app, they just need to have an active tariff plan. To watch the match they can log in to the app using their Airtel mobile credentials.