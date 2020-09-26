KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch ipl match online on Hotstar, AirtelTV, JioTV

Dinesh Karthik termed Pat Cummins as a champion bowler who will eventually come good. (BCCI/IPL)

In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both the teams have lost their first match in the tournament and will be looking to get a win against their name at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. With Mitchell Marsh ruled out from the rest of the tournament, David Warner may look to bring Kane Williamson or Mohammad Nabi in the side. KKR is unlikely to make any changes as Dinesh Karthik said it will be fair to judge the players too early in the tournament after the loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 49 runs.

Here’s how you can watch the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 match live on your PC, smartphone, or Smart TV:

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all the IPL 2020 matches in India. All of the matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. They will also be digitally live-streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app. To watch all of the matches, potential buyers can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer the VIP plan complementary with select recharges to customers. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes once you opt for one of these recharges. To access the IPL content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

