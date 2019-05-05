KKR vs MI, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: Watch match live on JioTV, Hotstar

KKR vs MI, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In the 56th match of the 12th season of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is facing the Mumbai Indians (MI). The venue of the match is Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The KKR is currently at the fifth place on the points table with a total of six wins in 13 matches. The MI is on the third spot and it has won a total of eight matches from the 13 matches.

Advertising

While MI has a total of 16 points, the KKR holds 12 points. The MI has won the toss and elected to bowl first. At the end of five overs, the score of KKR is 37-0. Mitchell McClenaghan and Krunal Pandya are on the crease.

Here is how you can stream IPL 2019, KKR vs MI cricket match on your smartphone:

KKR vs MI, IPL 2019 on JioTV

You can stream KKR vs MI, IPL 2019 match live on JioTV. To stream the match live on your phone, you will need to have the Hotstar app installed in your device but you do not need to have Hotstar premium membership. You can stream the match with the data on your Jio SIM.

Advertising

You need to have Jio Prime membership that costs Rs 99 per year and an active data tariff pack on the Jio SIM. After you are signed into the JioTV app you will be taken to the Hotstar app to watch the match.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

Hotstar premium members or VIP account holders can watch all the IPL matches live on their smartphone or on the web. The app is available for both Android and iOS. Hotstar premium is offered for Rs 999 per year and Rs 199 per month. The Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 365 for a year.