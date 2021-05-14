Grills to Air Fryers: A look at the different kitchen appliances you can try out

Cooking can be a time consuming process. But these days, various kitchen gadgets have flooded the market that have the ability to make cooking simpler. We take a look at various cooking devices that could come in handy the next time you decide to cook something different.

Barbeque Grill

A barbecue grill is used for cooking food by applying heat from below. The device can be used to grill meat including chicken, mutton and sausages and vegetables such as bell peppers and potatoes among others. There are various types of grills : gas-fueled, charcoal, or electric.

Electric Grill: In an electric grill the heating that cooks the food comes from an electric heating element and there is no need to add coal or fuel. These grills are easy to use indoors.

Charcoal Grill: Charcoal grills make use of either charcoal briquettes or natural lump charcoal as their fuel source which transforms into embers and provide the heat necessary to cook food. These grills are suitable for cooking in an outdoor setting.

Gas grills: These grills use propane or butane or natural gas as their energy source. The gas flame either cooks the food directly or it heats the grilling elements which in turn radiate the heat necessary while cooking. Gas grills are suitable for cooking in your kitchen. Here are some of the best grills you can look to buy in India.



Prestige PPBW 04 Barbeque

People who are on a budget can purchase the coal-based barbecue grill from Prestige. The grill can be easily detached, which makes it very convenient to carry it around . The barbeque grill comes with detachable legs that allows it to be packed away when not in use.

The appliance is also easy to clean as all of its parts are removable. This grill features a unique utilitarian warming rack that allows food to stay warm for a long time after it’s been barbequed. The grill comes with wooden grab handles that will allow users to handle the appliance with ease , and ensures the user’s safety, when the appliance is overheated. The Prestige PPBW 04 Barbeque is currently available on Amazon, priced at Rs 1,656.

Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal Grill (Black)

The Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal Grill comes with a beautiful stainless steel finish and Porcelain ceramic coating. The grill features a lid and a grilling bowl that are made of steel with a ceramic coating inside out, that is said to offer protection from fire and rust. The Weber Smokey Joe premium charcoal grill (black) features rust-proof aluminum vents that are said to provide perfect conditioning while barbecuing. There is an inbuilt ash-catcher to help with the cleaning process. The grill comes with a 10 year warranty and is currently priced at Rs 7,494 on Amazon though the price is known to fluctuate.

Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill 2000 W Tandoori Maker

The Orbit electric grill is a smoke free portable grill that is said to have been designed for both outdoor and indoor use. The grill comes with detachable parts that can be removed while cleaning the grill. It has a non-stick Steel Grill that accompanies the bundle. It is a great option for people looking to buy an electric barbeque grill. The Electric grill is currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs 1,849.

Blowtorch

The handheld blowtorch is a compact but mighty appliance that can be used to apply direct flame to a variety of dishes while cooking. A blow torch is often associated as being an essential appliance that is used in the preparation of desserts like crème brûlée and baked Alaska.

The blow torch can be used to roast vegetables like eggplant, peppers, and tomatoes, to flambé dishes, smoke cocktails and can also be used to prepare dishes like French Toast.

One thing to note is that while various pricier torches are often sold with detachable butane tanks, some budget options don’t come with these. Users may need to refill them .

The zhart Blowtorch is currently available at Rs 1,399 on Amazon ( Image Source: Product image) The zhart Blowtorch is currently available at Rs 1,399 on Amazon ( Image Source: Product image)

Users can choose from a variety of Blowtorch options including; Kovea 2in1 Burner brazing Butane Gas Torch, zhart Blow Torch and zhart Butane Culinary Blow Torch among others which are all priced between Rs 600 to Rs 2000.

Air Fryers

Air Fryers are cooking appliances that work on the principle of convection, by using hot air that’s circulated all around the food to get that fried texture. This ensures the temperature remains constant, and the food cooks at the same rate.

Although people can cook in an Air Fryer without using oil, it is best to coat the item with a little oil all around to get that perfect deep-fried consistency. Using an oil spray, people can easily coat the items in oil, but not too much of it. Apart from frying, some models come with an added functionality of baking and roasting.

Here are some of the best air fryers you can look to buy in India.

Prestige PAF 4.0 Air Fryer

The airfryer comes with a 2.2-litre capacity, an easy-to-use timer and temperature gauge as well as an auto-stop function. This air fryer also comes with filters that help absorb excess oil and smoke. It comes packed with a non-stick pull-out frying basket which keeps the appliance free from oil and is easy to clean. The air fryer is usually priced at around Rs 4,000 which makes it one of the cheapest air fryers one can buy.

The Prestige PAF 4.0 Air Fryer comes with filters that help absorb excess oil and smoke ( Image source : Product image) The Prestige PAF 4.0 Air Fryer comes with filters that help absorb excess oil and smoke ( Image source : Product image)

Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer

The air fryer comes with a sleek design and sports a glossy finish. It supports high-performing temperature control up to 200 °C. The air fryer uses rapid air technology of 1,425 watts which circulates hot air around the food, thus helping the user to cook food uniformly and with less oil. The air fryer is said to reduce oil consumption up to 90 per cent and features time and temperature control.



Users can cook a wide variety of dishes like Aloo Tikkis, roast chicken, grilled vegetables, chocolate cakes and much more. The air fryer can be purchased from Amazon and is currently priced at Rs 9,499.