KFC Console and 10 other quirkiest gadgets we saw in 2020

The KFC Console, Snapchat Spectacles and the Origin Big O.

However you look at it, 2020 has been full of unexpected twist and turns. Interestingly, the world of technology was not far behind, producing some of the weirdest gadgets in these past 12 months. From hilariously creative to ones that were downright silly, here are some of the quirkiest gadgets we found this year.

KFC Console (Price not yet revealed)

The KFC Console is a powerful gaming console with a built-in module to keep your chicken warm

It may seem like one, but the KFC Console is no joke. The KFC Console is the world’s first gaming console with a built-in chicken warmer to keep you full while you rack up that kill count. Developed by Cooler Master, the KFC console is a VR-ready system with ray tracing, capable of 240fps gaming at a 240Hz output on 4K displays. It even features two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs for storage and a hot-swappable GPU slot that could even make it a little future-proof. However, the real highlight here is the chicken chamber that keeps your fried chicken hot while you game away.

Oura Smart Ring ($299- $999)

The Oura Ring is one of the smallest wearables, yet can keep track of your heart-rate, temperature and sleep. (Photo: Oura Ring) The Oura Ring is one of the smallest wearables, yet can keep track of your heart-rate, temperature and sleep. (Photo: Oura Ring)

Wearables were a growing niche in technology before the pandemic struck. However, the health monitoring possibilities of wearables quickly accelerated their growth. Meet the Oura Smart Ring, a tiny wearable you can put on your finger and forget, while its sensors track your sleep, heart rate and body temperature.

As a bonus, the ring is also invincible against water and sanitisers. A single charge keeps it going for 5-7 days. You can purchase the ring in various finishes from a minimal matte black one to a fancy one studded with diamonds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Rs 11,990)

The The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature a unique bean-shaped design. (Photo: Samsung)

Samsung’s true wireless earbuds this year resembled kidney beans. The Galaxy Buds Live featured the most unique design for audio accessories this year, with a body that completely sat inside the ear canal, instead of a stem dangling out. This made the buds practically invisible to the eye when looking at a person from the front. While the design was initially met with mixed reactions, reviews show that the Buds Live offer excellent sound and are comfortable, despite having no silicone padding.

Snapchat Spectacles 2 and 3 (Rs 14,999, Rs 29,999)

The Snapchat Spectacles 2 and 3 are able to snap on the go with some other perks too. (Photo: Snapchat) The Snapchat Spectacles 2 and 3 are able to snap on the go with some other perks too. (Photo: Snapchat)

The Snapchat spectacles are self-explanatory. These glasses come with built-in tiny cameras that can capture pretty much anything, from your own perspective. The Snapchat Spectacles 2 can even hold its own underwater! However, that’s not all. The Snapchat Spectacles 3 also offer you real-time 3D filters, effectively making them AR filters between your eyes and the world. While purists should stick to their handheld smartphones to capturing everything, the glasses do have the cool-factor in their favour.

Y-Brush 10-Second Toothbrush ($125)

The Y-Brush 10-second toothbrush needs 5 seconds for your upper teeth and 5 for your lower teeth. (Photo: Y-Brush) The Y-Brush 10-second toothbrush needs 5 seconds for your upper teeth and 5 for your lower teeth. (Photo: Y-Brush)

A toothbrush that looks like a pair of dentures with a handle is not the first thing you want to see in the morning. However, the Y-Brush claims to give your teeth a thorough cleaning in merely 10 seconds, a lot less than the conventional 2-3 minutes we spend. How does this work? Well, you place the Y-brush in your mouth and bite down on it for 5 seconds, while its multi-angled bristles clean your upper teeth from all angles. Then, you take it out, flip it over, and repeat the same with your bottom teeth for another 5 seconds. Squeaky Clean.

Prinker S Temporary Tattoo Maker ($249)

The Prinker S temporary tattoo printer is ideal for a quick inking ahead of a party. (Photo: Prinker) The Prinker S temporary tattoo printer is ideal for a quick inking ahead of a party. (Photo: Prinker)

Unveiled at CES 2020, the Prinker S tattoo maker is the perfect inking solution for those that really want a tattoo for a party or a vacation, but are not ready for the lifelong commitment people usually associate with tattoos. The handheld machine is capable of ‘printing’ over 5,000 designs of tattoos on your body. These designs can be selected via a mobile app. Easy to use and safe for children, the Prinker S needs about 3 seconds to get a print on your skin and it is good to go. The FDA-compliant waterproof ink lasts from 1-3 days and can be easily removed with soap. A single cartridge can print about 1000 tattoos and you can buy a spare cartridge, available in both black, and coloured.

DJI Robomaster S1 ($ 499)

The DJI RoboMaster S1 is a remote-controlled vehicle capable of shooting both footage and harmless bullets. (Photo: DJI) The DJI RoboMaster S1 is a remote-controlled vehicle capable of shooting both footage and harmless bullets. (Photo: DJI)

DJI is known for its drones which are popular among YouTubers and other content creators. However, the DJI Robomaster is a completely programmable build-it-yourself robot that can travel in all directions, controlled via your smartphone, and features a built-in 1080p camera. Unique treading patterns on the wheels allow this robot to move sideways in addition to the forward and backward motions. If that isn’t enough, it can even shoot harmless laser beams and water beads.

Xech Timer Charger (Rs 799)

The Xech Timer Charger can save your devices from overcharging when accidentally left plugged in. (Photo: The Xech Timer Charger can save your devices from overcharging when accidentally left plugged in. (Photo: Amazon India

The Xech Timer Charger is a more humble and practical gadget compared to some others on this list. For those of us that like to keep our phones for an overnight charge, this is the ideal adapter. The charger allows users to set a timer countdown that starts when you plug in a device and turn it on, and ends at intervals of 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 hours. Once the countdown expires the charger turns itself off, preventing any extra current flowing into your device for the rest of the night. It has a 2.1 Amp output and dual USB output ports. It is also compatible with all iOS and Android devices.

Samsung Sero (Rs 1,24,990)

The Samsung Sero is able to rotate 90 degrees to show content in both landscape and portrait view. (Photo: Samsung) The Samsung Sero is able to rotate 90 degrees to show content in both landscape and portrait view. (Photo: Samsung)

Another entry from CES 2020, the Samsung Sero was an eye-catcher at the expo. The rotating TV is basically your constantly rotating phone, in a television avatar. The highlight of the Sero is its ability to rotate itself from landscape to portrait and vice versa depending on the type of content on display. So, you can scroll through your YouTube feed in portrait but when you open a video, the entire display magically rotates to give you the full-screen experience. The 43-inch TV is also equipped with 60W speakers.

GosFrid Lazy Readers Prism Glasses (Rs 530)

The GosFrid Lazy Readers Prism Glasses allow you to watch or read content at a 90-degree angle. (Photo: Amazon India) The GosFrid Lazy Readers Prism Glasses allow you to watch or read content at a 90-degree angle. (Photo: Amazon India)

If being lazy had a face, you’d find these glasses on it. These bizarre glasses have small prisms embedded in them that let you see at a 90° angle. Similar to how half a periscope would work, these let you look in one direction while being able to see what’s directly under. There are endless possibilities for the glasses. You may maintain a good posture with your head up instead of hunching down as you scroll through your Instagram feed or binge through your favourite show. Alternatively, you can simply use these to have a mini-challenge navigating to the kitchen.

Origin Big O (USD 2,499 to USD 2,645)

The Origin Big O is a gamer’s dream come true., with a gaming PC and a console of choice in one machine. (Photo: Origin) The Origin Big O is a gamer’s dream come true., with a gaming PC and a console of choice in one machine. (Photo: Origin)

Many believe the Origin Big O initially began as a joke, but soon turned into a real product. After CES 2020, this gaming dream-machine turned into a real system that people could buy. The concept is rather simple. The Big O is a gaming PC that is so large, that it can occupy an entire separate gaming console in it as well. You can purchase the Big O with either a PS4 Pro inside or an Xbox One S. While that may seem absurd, the original Big O concept was much bigger, cramming a gaming PC, a Playstation console, an Xbox console and a Nintendo Switch into one machine.

Apart from the flaunt value of this machine, the Origin Big O is a boon for streamers who can play and stream from the same machine, without the hardware performance taking a hit. The PC inside and the console also have separate power plugs that allow you to control if you want to use one or both.

