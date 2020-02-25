Jio brings new prepaid plans: A look at under Rs 150 plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea vs Bharti Airtel: Budget prepaid offerings. Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-Idea vs Bharti Airtel: Budget prepaid offerings.

Reliance Jio has introduced wo new prepaid plans priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69 with shorter validity periods of 14 days. However, both these plans are valid only for the JioPhone users and the usual Jio subscribers cannot avail these recharge packs.

We are listing down the budget recharge packs from Reliance Jio (which are available for all subscribers) and comparing them with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea’s prepaid offerings. You can read about Jio’s new Rs 49 and Rs 69 prepaid plans right here.

Reliance Jio Rs 129 prepaid pack

Jio’s Rs 129 prepaid plan is available for all Jio subscribers and it comes with unlimited on-net calling (Jio to Jio networks) and 1000 minutes off-net calling (Jio to other networks). The pack offers 2GB data and a total of 300SMS with a validity of 28 days. The pack also comes with complimentary access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid pack

For those who want daily data benefits, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan comes with 1GB data per day and daily 100 SMS for a validity of 24 days. This pack, however, offers only 300 minutes off-net calls along with unlimited on-net calling. The additional benefits include complimentary access to Jio apps.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 99 prepaid pack

Vodafone’s Rs 99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days and offers truly unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also offers 1GB data and 100 SMS for the validity period. The additional benefits on the plan include Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscriptions.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 149 prepaid pack

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 149 prepaid offering comes with 28 days validity and higher data and SMS benefits. The plan also offers unlimited calling, 2GB total data usage, and 300 SMS in total. The additional benefits on the plan are the same as the earlier recharge pack.

Pedestrians walk past a Bharti Airtel Ltd. branch in Mumbai on Feb 3, 2020. (Image: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) Pedestrians walk past a Bharti Airtel Ltd. branch in Mumbai on Feb 3, 2020. (Image: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Airtel’s Rs 48 and Rs 98 data packs

Bharti Airtel has the longest catalogue of prepaid recharge packs. It also offers two data packs that come with just data benefits and 28 days of validity, and no calling added. The Rs 48 prepaid pack comes with 3GB data for 28 days, while the Rs 98 prepaid plan offers 6GB data for 28 days. There are no calling or SMS benefits with these two packs.

Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan

The Rs 99 prepaid offering from Airtel comes with truly unlimited calling benefits along with 1GB data usage and 100 SMS for the users. The validity of the plan is limited to 18 days. The additional benefits on the Rs 99 pack include Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music subscriptions.

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid pack offers unlimited calling, 1GB data, and 300 SMS for a validity period of 24 days. The additional benefits on the plan include subscriptions to Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid pack comes with unlimited calling facility, 2GB data, and 300 SMS for a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits on the plan are the same as the Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid plan.

