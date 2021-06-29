Reliance Jio’s most expensive Rs 3,499 annual prepaid plan launched: Offers 3GB data per day

Reliance Jio has launched its Rs 3,499 prepaid plan, which offers 3GB of data per day for one year. One can recharge to Jio’s new annual plan via the official website and the MyJio mobile app. The plan can be easily spotted in the 3GB per day prepaid plan section. It is the most expensive plan that Jio offers. After consuming 3GB data in a day, users will still have access to the internet with the browsing speeds dropping to 64Kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Additionally, they will also get subscription to all the Jio apps and services including including JioTV, JioNews, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Interestingly the plan does not offer subscription to any third party OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar which is offered as part of various other plans from the company.

Jio had also recently announced five new prepaid plans with no daily limit. These plans allow users to consume the allotted data with no daily restrictions along with unlimited voice calls. The no daily limit plans that you can choose from start at Rs 127 and offer unlimited voice calling with free subscription to Jio apps.

The Rs 127 plan offers 12GB data for 15 days. The Rs 247 plan will get you 25GB of data for 30 days. There is also a Rs 447 plan which will offer users 50GB of data for 60 days. The Rs 597 plan ships with 75GB of data for 90 days.

Jio has partnered with Disney+Hotstar to offer various prepaid plans that come with complimentary subscription to the OTT streaming platform. These plans come with free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Jio apps. Users looking for a monthly plan can opt for the Rs 401 pack which offers 90GB of high speed data for 28 days.

There is a Rs 598 plan which offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. One can also opt for the Rs 777 plan which offers 131 GB of data for 84 days and gives 1.5 GB per day along with an additional 5GB. Users looking to opt for a yearly plan can look at the Rs 2599 plan which offers 740GB of data for 365 days.