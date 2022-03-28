Jio’s ‘Calendar month validity’ prepaid plan at Rs 259 per month announced: Key features

Jio has announced a ‘Calendar month validity’ prepaid plan starting at Rs 259 per month, which has a postpaid style feature. The monthly plan will renew automatically on the same day of each month. For instance, if you buy the plan today on March 28, then it will renew on March 28 for each month. The plan comes with unlimited calling and 1.5GB of data per day along with other benefits.

Unlike other prepaid plans which have a validity of 28 days, the Rs 259 per month plan will last exactly one month for the user, which is an advantage compared to the regular options in the list. The plan recurs on the same date every month, though Jio says the recharge can be used multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan then goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan.

The plan include 100 SMS per day in addition to the 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and complimentary subscription to Jio app.

Other Jio plans with 1.5GB data per day start at Rs 119, which has a validity of just 14 days, and Rs 199 which has 23 days validity. Jio also has a Rs 239 plan with 1.5GB data per day and validity of 28 days, compared to the 30 days validity on the Rs 259 plan. These are among some of the value-for-money plans that Jio offers with 1.5GB data under Rs 300.

Rival, Vodafone-Idea has a Rs 299 plan with 1.5GB data per day and 28 days validity, while Airtel has a Rs 299 plan as well with similar offering.