JioPOS Lite, Airtel Superhero and Vodafone Idea RechargeforGood: Recharge for someone else and get paid for it

Here’s how you can earn money while doing mobile recharges for others. Here’s how you can earn money while doing mobile recharges for others.

The three major telecom players in India are offering customers incentives to recharge the accounts of other subscribers, who might not be proficient with the online recharge system. Reliance Jio announced its JioPOS Lite app, which will let customers earn a commission every time they do a charge for someone else. Vodafone Idea’s RechargeforGood and Airtel’s Superhero services will also let customers make recharges for other customers, and get cashback in return. Here’s how you can take advantage of these services and what they offer.

JioPOS Lite

The JioPOS Lite app is currently available on the Google Play Store and allows customers to become a Jio Partner and perform prepaid recharges. Customers will also earn a commission while doing so. The registration process is extremely simple and everything happens inside the app with no need for physical verification. Currently, you can recharge other Jio numbers via the MyJio app or Jio website.

The JioPOS Lite app is offering partners a 4.16 per cent commission on performing recharges. After the registration process is finished you can simply start recharging the Jio account of your friends and family members or anyone else who might need help with this.

Also Read: 2GB per day for Rs 251: Should you buy Reliance Jio’s Work From Home pack?

To register as a Jio Partner on the JioPOS Lite app, you will require a Jio connection. After you download the app from the Google Play Store, you will need to provide it with all the necessary permissions and your personal details.

After finishing the registration process, the app will ask you to load money into your wallet from which it will then deduct the recharge amount. Whenever you recharge a connection, you will get a commission of 4.16 per cent. For example, if you recharge for Rs 100, you will get back Rs 4.166.

Airtel Superhero

Airtel’s Superhero service is not a different app. The company has decided to integrate it into the Airtel Thanks app. Under the service, users get a 4 per cent discount on every recharge that they make for anyone. To access this service, users need to open and login into the Airtel Thanks app and press on the Airtel ‘Earn From Home’ banner located on the homepage.

A page will pop-up explaining the benefits of the programme. Users can then simply click on enrol.

A benefit of this service is that, instead of the company adding back the amount into the user’s account, Airtel will simply show them discounted plans on the main page itself. And unlike JioPOS Lite, Airtel customers do not have to maintain a balance, instead they will be able to make the payments via UPI, Paytm, credit cards and more.

Vodafone Idea RechargeforGood

Vodafone Idea have also launched a similar initiative where they are providing customers making recharges for others with a cashback of up to 6 per cent. The recharges can be made via the MyVodafone App or MyIdea App.

Also Read: BSNL, Vodafone, Jio and Airtel announce extra talktime, longer validity in light of COVID-19 outbreak

But unlike Reliance Jio and Airtel’s initiative, it is not providing the customers with a direct monetary benefit. Instead, it will be providing them with discount coupons, which can be applied during the next recharge. Vodafone Idea has also announced that this initiative will not stay live forever and will end on April 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd