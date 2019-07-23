JioPhone, JioPhone 2 prepaid recharge plans: Data usage, validity, additional benefits

Reliance Jio is known to offer the most affordable prepaid recharge plans with daily data benefits to its customers but if you own JioPhone or JioPhone 2, you have a different set of plans to choose from. The prepaid recharge packs made for JioPhones are more affordable and offer data benefits together with unlimited calling.

For instance, the normal Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan from Jio offers 2GB 4G data for a validity of 28 days but for JioPhone, users can get a total of 14GB of 4G data for Rs 99. These plans work only if the SIM card is in a JioPhone.

Earlier, JioPhone plans were limited to monthly validity but at the start of this year, Jio announced two long term plans for the JioPhone users as well. Currently, JioPhone users have a total of five prepaid recharge plans.

Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan is the cheapest pack JioPhone users can avail. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and offers a total of 1GB 4G data and unlimited voice calling without any FUP (fair usage policy). It also offers 50 national SMS for the month along with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan offers 500MB 4G data per day with a validity of 28 days. After users consume high-speed data, they can continue to use the internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The plan also comes with 300 national SMS, complimentary access to Jio apps, and unlimited voice calling benefits.

Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan

For JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users, Reliance Jio has a Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan that offers 1.5 GB 4G data per day, post which users get unlimited data at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The plan also bundles unlimited voice calling, 100 national SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 297 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 297 prepaid recharge plan comes with 84 days of validity period during which JioPhone and JioPhone 2 subscribers get 500MB data per day, post which users get unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds. The plan also offers a total of 300 national SMS and complimentary Jio apps subscription.

Rs 597 prepaid recharge plan

For JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users, this is the most expensive plan. It comes with 168 days of validity period and offers 500MB data per day, post which users can avail unlimited data at reduced speeds of 64 Kbps. It also comes with complimentary access to Jio apps as well as a total of 300 national SMS.