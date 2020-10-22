JioFibre vs Airtel vs ActFibernet vs others: Monthly broadband plans under Rs 800

Best broadband plans you can get under Rs 800

Amid the pandemic, the consequential restrictions that have been implemented over the course of time have forced us to remain confined in our homes most of the time. In the hindsight, we have been regularly working from home for almost seven months now and it seems that this sort of lifestyle is here to stay for considerable amount of time in the future as well.

Pandemic is surely a long haul but with that we also require tons of high-speed data to keep ourselves cherished while we remain busy in official work, consume entertainment content or spend time with friends and family virtually. For that what can be best other than an affordable broadband connection that provides high-speed monthly data, so here we bring you a list of broadband plans under Rs 800.

Airtel Rs 499 broadband plan

This broadband plan offered by Airtel promises to provide unlimited internet and Local/STD calls at Rs 499 per month with upto 40Mbps internet speed along with slew of additional benefits consisting of a free access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy. Besides that, Airtel Xstream also includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi and Ultra entertainment platforms among others.

Airtel Rs 799 broadband plan

The Rs 799 monthly broadband plan by Airtel offers unlimited internet with upto 100 Mbps internet speed along with unlimited local and STD calls. Additionally, it also provides access to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy and Airtel Xstream Apps with a slew of entertainment platforms.

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan

At Rs 399 JioFiber offers unlimited data with 30Mbps upload and download internet speed along with a free voice call facility for a duration of total of 30 days.

JioFiber Rs 699 Broadband plan

This Rs 699 monthly broadband plan from JioFibre provides unlimited data with 100Mbps internet speed and free voice-call facility along with 30 days validity.

ActFibernet Rs 799 broadband plan

This ACT Silver Promo plan at Rs 799 offers 1,000GB monthly data including that of uploading and downloading with 100Mbps internet speed which gets slumped down to 512Kbps after FUP. In addition, it also provides extra 1,000GB data which is valid till monthly subscription period.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 499 broadband plan

The Fibre basic plan at Rs 499 from BSNL provides 30Mbps speed for 3300 GB FUP limit post which speed is throttled to 2Mbps. Besides that, it also provides unlimited voice-calling to any network in India.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan

This plan from BSNL at Rs 799 offers 100Mbps speed till 3.3TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps once the FUP limit is exhausted.

TataSky plans start from Rs 850

TataSky doesn’t offer any broadband plan under Rs 800. The monthly broadband plan starts from Rs 850 and provides unlimited data per month with 100Mbps internet speed along with a free router and Rs 100 extra charges for Local and STD calls on landline.

