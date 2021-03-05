JioFiber vs Tata Sky vs Airtel Xstream: Best broadband plans under Rs 1,000

As a lot of people are still working from home, they need a strong Wi-Fi connection and high internet speeds at a reasonable price. Reliance Jio is not only offering cheap high internet speed plans, but also free access to OTT apps and unlimited data. Airtel is also offering broadband connection as well as access to TV channels and OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app. Here’s a quick comparison of JioFiber, Tata Sky and Airtel XStream broadband plans available under Rs 1,000.

JioFiber Vs Tata Sky Vs Airtel Xstream: Best broadband plans

Best JioFiber broadband plans under Rs 1,000

Reliance has a Rs 699 JioFiber broadband plan, which gives customers 100Mbps internet speeds, unlimited data and voice calls. The Rs 999 JioFiber broadband plan offers OTT subscription benefits as well. If you buy the Rs 999 broadband plan, then you will get 150Mbps speed as well as free access to 14 video streaming apps that are worth Rs 1,000 per month.

This broadband plan offers free access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, and more. It supports unlimited voice calls.

Do note that both the unlimited data broadband plans only offer 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis and after that, you will be able to browse content online lowest internet speed.

Best Tata Sky broadband plans under Rs 1,000

Tata Sky is offering unlimited data with all the broadband plans. The 100Mbps speed plan will cost Rs 850 per month. One can buy the Rs 1,797 broadband plan (50Mbps), which is the price for three months. Those who want 150Mbps speed will have to spend Rs 950 per month.

For 200Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps broadband plans, the price is higher than Rs 1,000. Tata Sky doesn’t charge extra for the Wi-Fi router and the installation is also free, as per the company’s official website.

Similar to the JioFiber plans, there is a limit of 3,300GB of data and once the provided data is exhausted, you will get reduced speed. The plans also support data rollover facility.

Airtel Xstream broadband plans under Rs 1,000

Airtel Xstream plan of Rs 799 offers unlimited data at up to 100Mbps speed. The company also bundles a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box, which offers access to TV channels and OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app, which includes over 10,000 movies and shows.

Do note that you will have to click on the Xstream box option too at the time of selecting the broadband plan. The plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefit, unlimited local and STD calls as well as Shaw Academy subscription.

One can also buy the Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber plan, which ships with unlimited data at up to 200Mbps speed with unlimited local and STD calls. The plan also ships with free Amazon Prime Video subscription, Disney+ Hotstar membership and Zee5 subscription. The rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 799 broadband plan.