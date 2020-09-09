JioFiber vs Airtel Xstream broadband plans: List of all plans, price, benefits, validity

Here's a look at all of the newly revamped broadband plans JioFiber and Airtel Xstream have to offer. (Express Photo)

Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans: JioFiber vs Airtel Xstream broadband plans: Reliance Jio recently revamped its JioFiber broadband plans to offer more data benefits at lower prices to consumers. With new plans starting at Rs 399 with unlimited data. Following this move, Airtel has also revised its broadband plans, which also offer customers unlimited data at low prices. Here we will be taking a look at all of the revamped broadband plans JioFiber vs Airtel Xstream broadband plans: Reliance Jio recently revamped its JioFiber broadband plans to offer more data benefits at lower prices to consumers. With new plans starting at Rs 399 with unlimited data. Following this move, Airtel has also revised its broadband plans, which also offer customers unlimited data at low prices. Here we will be taking a look at all of the revamped broadband plans JioFiber and Airtel are currently offering their customers.

JioFiber revamped broadband plans

JioFiber plan name Monthly rental Internet speeds FUP Data limit Unlimited calls OTT Apps Bronze Rs 399 30 Mbps 3,300 GB Included N/A Silver Rs 699 100 Mbps 3,300 GB Included N/A Gold Rs 999 150 Mbps 3,300 GB Included 11 Apps worth Rs 1,000 per month Diamond Rs 1,499 300 Mbps 3,300 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month Diamond+ Rs 2,499 500 Mbps 4,000 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month Platinum Rs 3,999 1 Gbps 7,500 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month Titanium Rs 8,499 1 Gbps 15,000 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month

JioFiber Bronze plan

Under its Bronze plan, JioFiber offers its customers 3,300GB of data at speeds of up to 30 Mbps along with unlimited voice calling benefit. The plan is priced at Rs 399 per month.

JioFiber Silver plan

Under its Silver plan, priced at Rs 699 per month, JioFiber provides its customers 3,300GB of data at speeds of up to 100Mbps. The plan includes unlimited voice calling benefit.

JioFiber Gold plan

JioFiber Gold plan is priced at Rs 999 per month and it offers customers speeds of up to 150 Mbps. It also has a FUP of 3,300GB of data download/upload. Additional benefits include unlimited calling in India and complimentary access to 11 OTT apps, which usually cost Rs 1,000 per month.

Also Read: JioFiber broadband plans: List of JioFiber plans, benefits, and validity

JioFiber Diamond plan

The JioFiber Diamond plan is priced at Rs 1,499 per month and offers customers speeds of up to 300Mbps with a data FUP of 3,300GB. The plan includes the unlimited calling benefit and complimentary access to 12 OTT apps worth Rs 1,500 per month.

JioFiber Diamond+ plan

Under its Diamond+ plan, JioFiber offers its customers speeds of up to 500Mbps for up to 4,000GB of data at Rs 2,499 per month. This plan just like the Diamond plan comes with unlimited calling benefits and a complimentary subscription to 12 OTT apps.

Under its Diamond+ plan, JioFiber offers its customers speeds of up to 500Mbps for up to 4,000GB of data at Rs 2,499 per month. (Image: Bloomberg) Under its Diamond+ plan, JioFiber offers its customers speeds of up to 500Mbps for up to 4,000GB of data at Rs 2,499 per month. (Image: Bloomberg)

JioFiber Platinum plan

JioFiber starts offering 1Gbps of data speeds along with its Platinum broadband plan priced at Rs 3,999 per month. The plan comes with up to 7,500GB of data, unlimited voice calls and a complimentary subscription to 12 OTT apps.

Also Read: Here’s every OTT service Jio offers free to all of its JioFiber subscribers

JioFiber Titanium plan

JioFiber Titanium plan is priced at Rs 8,499 and comes with 15,000GB of FUP data at speeds of up to 1Gbps per month. Just like the Platinum plan, the Titanium plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and a complimentary subscription to 12 OTT apps.

Airtel Xstream revamped broadband plans

Airtel Xstream plan price Internet speeds FUP Data limit Unlimited calls OTT Apps Rs 499 40 Mbps 3,300 GB Included Airtel Xstream subscription Rs 799 100 Mbps 3,300 GB Included Airtel Xstream subscription Rs 999 200 Mbps 3,300 GB Included Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 subscription Rs 1,499 300 Mbps 3,300 GB Included Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 subscription Rs 3,999 1 Gbps 3,300 GB Included Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 subscription

Airtel Xstream Rs 499 plan

Under the new Rs 499 broadband plan, Airtel is offering its customers 3,300GB of data at speeds of up to 40Mbps. Along with the high speed data, the company is offering customers unlimited calls and a complimentary subscription to its Airtel Xstream streaming service.

Under the Rs 999 plan, customers get 3,300GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 200Mbps and unlimited calling benefits. (Image: Airtel) Under the Rs 999 plan, customers get 3,300GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 200Mbps and unlimited calling benefits. (Image: Airtel)

Airtel Xstream Rs 799 plan

Under its Rs 799 plan, Airtel is offering customers 3,300GB of data with speeds of up to 100Mbps. Apart from this, customers will get unlimited calls and a complimentary subscription Airtel Xstream.

Also Read: How to port your mobile number online

Airtel Xstream Rs 999 plan

Under the Rs 999 plan, customers get 3,300GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 200Mbps and unlimited calling benefits. Customers also get a complimentary subscription to Airtel Xstream service, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Airtel Xstream Rs 1,499 plan

With its Rs 1,499 Xstream plan, Airtel provides its customers with 3,300GB of data at speeds of up to 300Mbps. This plan includes unlimited calling benefits, Airtel Xstream subscription, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Amazon Prime Video subscription and Zee5 subscription.

Under the Rs 3,999 plan, the company is offering customers unlimited calling benefits along with 3,300GB of high-speed data at speeds of up to 1Gbps. Under the Rs 3,999 plan, the company is offering customers unlimited calling benefits along with 3,300GB of high-speed data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Also Read: What is VIP phone number, how to get it

Airtel Xstream Rs 3,999 plan

Lastly, under the Rs 3,999 plan, the company is offering customers unlimited calling benefits along with 3,300GB of high-speed data at speeds of up to 1Gbps. Apart from this, customers also get a complimentary subscription to Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd