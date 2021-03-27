JioFiber vs ACT vs Airtel Xstream vs Hathway: 100Mbps broadband plans compared

Ookla just recently revealed that JioFiber offered the top broadband speed to customers in Q4, 2020. ACT gained the second spot, Airtel Xstream Fiber the third position and Hathway got the fourth spot in India’s fixed broadband speed rankings. So, we have listed the best 100Mbps plans from these broadband service providers to make it easier for you to choose the best.

JioFiber 100Mbps broadband plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 699 monthly JioFiber broadband plan, which offers 100Mbps internet speeds. You will also be required to pay for additional GST charges. Apart from 100Mbps speed, the plan also comes with unlimited data and voice calls. With this plan, you only get 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis and after that, you will still be able to browse online, but at reduced internet speeds.

If you want free access to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, then you will have to buy JioFiber’s Rs 999 broadband plan, which offers 150Mbps speed. You will get Netflix too but with the Rs 1,500 unlimited data broadband plan. This plan ships with 300Mbps speed. DO note that there is no data rollover facility on all the plans. It is worth noting that Jio offers a 30-day trial too for its service, which you opt for if you are not sure about Jio’s internet speed in your area.

ACT broadband plans

ACT isn’t offering 100Mbps broadband plans in major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. ACT has 100Mbps plans in cities like Ahmedabad and Nellore, Andra Pradesh. The price starts from Rs 799 in Nellore and you only get 1000GB of data from this broadband service provider. The company is also offering access to Zee5 and SonyLiv apps. In Ahemdabad, ACT is only giving 500GB of data.

Airtel Xstream 100Mbps broadband plan

Airtel Xstream also has a 100Mbps broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 799. The plan not only offers you 100Mbps internet speed, but also involves a free Airtel Xstream Box, which gives free access to TV channels and OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app, including 10,000 movies and shows. One can also avail Airtel Thanks benefit, unlimited local and STD calls as well as free Shaw Academy subscription, as per the company’s site.

You don’t get free access to any OTT app. Airtel is giving free Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar subscriptions with Rs 999 broadband plan. This one offers up to 200Mbps speed with unlimited data.

Hathway 100Mbps broadband plan

Hathway offers its 100Mbps broadband for Rs 2,247, which is the price for the 3-month plan. It ships with unlimited data benefits as well. You can also opt for the 6-month 100Mbps broadband plan from Hathway and this will cost you Rs 4,494. The yearly 100Mbps broadband plan is priced at Rs 8,988. Do note that you don’t get any free OTT apps or data roll over facility.