JioFiber postpaid plans announced with zero installation charges

Reliance Jio has launched JioFiber postpaid plans that are already live on the official website. The telecom operator has announced that it will not charge JioFiber postpaid users for installation or a security deposit of the internet setup. It is offering 6 and 12 months postpaid plans. The prices are similar to the prepaid JioFiber plans. Read on to know more about the latest JioFiber broadband plans.

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber postpaid plans

The price of the JioFiber postpaid plans starts from Rs 2,394 (Plus GST), which is for six months. This means that you will be paying 399 each month for a 30Mbps broadband plan. With this plan, you get unlimited data and free voice. The 12-month plan will cost you Rs 4,788 (Plus GST).

The 100Mbps JioFiber broadband plan is priced at Rs 4,194 (Plus GST), which is again for 6 months. The annual cost of this plan is Rs 8,388 (Plus GST), which means the monthly cost of this broadband plan is Rs 699. You get unlimited data here too.

The 150Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber offers some additional benefits, including free access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select, and more. The rest of the benefits are similar to the above-mentioned broadband plans. The 6-month plan is priced at 5,994 (Plus GST), and the annual cost is Rs 11,988 (Plus GST).

JioFiber is giving Netflix as well with 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps broadband plans. The rest of the benefits are similar to the 150Mbps plan. You can check the price of other broadband plans on the official site.

Note that the postpaid users will get a 4K set-top box for a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,000. The company is also offering an ‘Always On Service‘, which is 24×7 customer support to take care of any service disruptions.