A detailed look at JioFiber broadband plans: Price, speeds, OTT apps, and everything else

A balloon featuring logo of Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed inside a store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

JioFiber’s broadband plans start at Rs 399 and go up all the way to Rs 8,499. Jio is also offering a 30-day free trial option available for its Rs 999 plan, which requires users to pay Rs 2,500 as refundable deposit. We take an in-depth look at JioFiber broadband connection plans and what benefits they offer.

Best JioFiber 2021 broadband plans, price, benefits

The Rs 399 JioFiber broadband plan comes with 30Mbps speed with “truly unlimited data.” The company also mentions that usage of more than 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis will not be allowed. This is the case with all the below-mentioned broadband plans. The base JioFiber plan even supports unlimited voice calls; however, it doesn’t include support for OTT apps.

With the Rs 699 broadband plan, customers get 100Mbps of internet speeds, unlimited data and voice calls. The company doesn’t bundle OTT subscription benefits with this one either.

Then there’s a Rs 999 JioFiber broadband plan, which gives 150Mbps speed and free access to 14 video streaming apps worth Rs 1,000 per month. The apps that you get are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, LionsGate Play, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, and more. The pack supports unlimited voice calls too.

The Rs 1,499 JioFiber broadband plan ships with 300Mbps speed, unlimited data and voice benefits, and 15 OTT app subscriptions worth Rs 1,500 per month. With this one, you do get Netflix’s basic plan and all the above mentioned OTT apps.

The Rs 2,499 JioFiber broadband plan comes with 500Mbps of internet speed, unlimited voice and data benefits. This broadband plan from Jio also offers free access to 15 OTT apps, which is worth Rs 1,500 per month. With this one, you are getting the standard plan of Netflix.

The Rs 3,999 JioFiber broadband plan ships with 1Gbps of internet speed, as well as unlimited data and voice benefits. This one comes bundled with 15 streaming applications, which is worth Rs 1,650 per month.

Finally, there’s the Rs 8,499 JioFiber broadband plan offers the premium 4K plan of Netflix and all the above-mentioned OTT apps worth Rs 1,800. The pack offers 1Gbps of speed and unlimited voice calls.

How to buy JioFiber broadband connection?

One just needs to visit the company’s official website and register. You will be asked to enter your name, mobile number and full address to get it delivered at home. If JioFiber is available in your area, you will be able to get the connection in your home.