Wednesday, April 07, 2021
JioFiber offering extra 30 days of validity on annual broadband plans: All the details

If you are buying the 100Mbps annual broadband plan of JioFiber, then you will get unlimited data, free voice and 30-day extra validity for free.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 3:43:05 pm
JioFiber offering extra 30 days of validity with up to 500Mbps broadband plans

JioFiber is offering 30 days of extra validity with its annual broadband plans. The company already offers a free 30-day trial to its JioFiber service and it is now also giving 30 days of free service if one buys any annual JioFiber plan. This offer is available on up to 500Mbps JioFiber broadband plans. Those who opt for the 6-month plan will only get 15 days of extra validity, as per the official site of Jio.

So, if you are buying the 100Mbps annual plan of JioFiber, then you will get unlimited data, free voice and 30-day extra validity for free. The annual cost of this plan is Rs 8,388. This means that the monthly cost of this plan is Rs 699. But, with this extra 30-day validity offer, the monthly cost of this 100Mbps broadband plan drops to around Rs 645 (Plus GST).

If you are buying the 150Mbps, then there are some additional benefits that you get from JioFiber. You get free access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select, and more. The rest of the benefits are similar to the 100Mbps broadband plan. The monthly cost of this plan is Rs 999 and the annual cost is Rs 11,988.

It is worth noting that JioFiber is giving Netflix as well with the 1Gbps broadband plan. Customers also get free access to 13 other OTT apps, including Amazon Prime, Voot and more. The extra 30-day validity offer might be available for a limited time period as the company hasn’t stated its expiry date. The rest of the benefits are similar to the 100Mbps plan.

You don’t get any OTT apps with cheaper broadband plans, including 100Mbps and 30Mbps plans. At the moment, Jio is not giving any extra benefit on the quarterly or monthly JioFiber broadband plans.

