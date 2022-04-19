JioFiber launches new Entertainment Bonanza plans, does away with installation fees

JioFiber has launched its new Entertainment plans that bundle multiple OTT apps into one package and provide users benefits of the same. The Entertainment plans start at Rs 100 per month and can be clubbed with existing JioFiber postpaid plans. The company is also doing away with installation fees as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans.

New Entertainment plans

The new JioFiber Entertainment plans include the Rs 100 plan and the Rs 200 plan. While the Rs 100 plan allows users to choose up to 6 OTT apps, the Rs 200 plan gives them access to 14 OTT apps.

Both plans support multiple screens and the apps included are Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids and JioCinema.

Note that the Entertainment plans must be clubbed with JioFiber’s regular connectivity plans, which themselves start at Rs 399 per month. So, if you are on the basic connectivity plan and want to also get the Rs 100 Entertainment plan, your total monthly cost is Rs 399+ Rs 100 = Rs 499 per month.

Prices and speeds

Check out the table below to know more details about which Entertainment plans are on offer for the connectivity plan of your choice.

Check out the new plan prices along with the monthly entertainment plan rental. (Image Source: Jio)

The new plans will be effective from April 22, 2022 and will be available to both new and existing JioFiber users. Those who only have JioFiber (no set-top box) will also be able to make use of the zero-entry benefit that lets them join the service without any extra initial cost of gateway router, set-top box and installation.

How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans

Existing JioFiber Postpaid users can select an Entertainment plan from the MyJio app and pay the advance rental for the entertainment plan of their choice (Rs 100 or Rs 200).

Prepaid JioFiber users can initiate prepaid to postpaid migration in the MyJio app and verify the same with an OTP. They can then select an Entertainment plan of their choice and make the payment for the same to begin service.