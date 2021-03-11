JioFiber gains top spot in India’s fixed broadband speed rankings in Q4 2020: Ookla

JioFiber gained the top spot in India’s fixed broadband speed rankings in fourth quarter of 2020, as per the latest Speedtest Consumer Sentiment data report by Ookla. India also topped Ookla’s charts in fastest wired broadband internet speeds among SAARC countries, but is lagging behind in the mobile internet speeds section. The report revealed that Vodafone Idea (Vi) dominated the mobile internet speeds chart in the fourth quarter.

JioFiber offered the top broadband speed to its users. Jio had the highest rating at 3.7 stars and a positive Net Promoter Score (NPS). The graph posted by Ookla shows JioFiber offers a mean download speed of around 80Mbps. ACT stood at the second spot for download speed over fixed broadband and achieved around 75Mbps speed, as per the graph.

Airtel Xstream Fiber garnered the third spot with the third-highest NPS. Both ACT and Excitel had the same star rating, but ACT had a higher NPS.

BSNL offered the slowest mean download speed (Mbps) over fixed broadband. Hathway had the lowest rating and the lowest NPS. Jio, BSNL and Airtel offer fixed-line broadband service at the Pan-India level. ACT, Excitel and Hathway are fixed broadband ISPs that offer services in a few key Indian cities and metros.

Vi also emerged as the fastest mobile network in India. The graph shows that Vi offered a mean download speed of over 15Mbps. Airtel garnered the second spot with around 14Mbps average speed. Reliance Jio is on the third spot for performance, ratings and NPS. Jio offered around 10Mbps average speed to users.

“Vi led Airtel and Jio on NPS, but none of the providers’ scores were positive, indicating that customers were not likely to recommend any of the providers,” the report stated.