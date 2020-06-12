Reliance Jio offers free Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users: Here’s how to avail it

Customers with the Bronze or Silver plan activated will not be able to take benefit of this offer. (Image: Jio) Customers with the Bronze or Silver plan activated will not be able to take benefit of this offer. (Image: Jio)

Reliance Jio in partnership with Amazon has announced that its Jio Fiber users will be getting a full year of Amazon Prime Membership, which usually costs Rs 999. The offer is valid for all JioFiber customers with the Gold plan or above. Under this partnership, eligible JioFiber users will get access to the whole catalogue of movies and shows available on the Amazon Prime Video platform along with access to Prime Music service, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading. Apart from this, they will also get early access to deals on the platform along with free fast delivery of products purchased from Amazon.

How to avail the offer:

If you are a JioFiber customer with the Gold plan or above activated, you can follow the given steps to get the benefit:

* Open the MyJio app or visit Jio.com on your PC.

* Login to your JioFiber account.

* On the main page you will now get to a banner for the one-year Amazon Prime Membership promotion.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar offer: Here’s everything you need to know about it

* Click on the banner. (The banner will not be visible if you have a Bronze or Silver plan)

* It will now take you to a page asking you to log in to your Amazon account.

* After logging in, it will tell you that your Prime membership has been activated.

* You can now head to Amazon and enjoy your complimentary Prime membership for a year.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans for June 2020: List of all Jio recharge packs with validity, benefits

Keep in mind that Customers with the Bronze or Silver plan activated will not be able to take benefit of this offer. To become eligible they can simply recharge and upgrade to JioFiber Gold or above plans. The Gold plan is priced at Rs 1,299 per month. Under it, customers get up to 1,750GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 250Mbps. It also brings unlimited voice calling benefits, TV video calling, and complimentary access to the Jio suite of apps.

In related news, Jio recently partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer its customers getting its Rs 401 and Rs 2,599 plans a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will be valid for a year. Under the Rs 401 plan, the company offers 90GB data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps, and comes with a validity of 28 days. Under the Rs 2,599 plan, the company offers customers 740GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling benefits, and access to Jio apps, with a validity of 365 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd