Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offers revealed ahead of Diwali: Check details

JioFiber: Here's how you can get benefits like 100% value back and 15 days of extra validity with the JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza.

JioFiber, JioFiber offer,Here's all you need to know about the new JioFiber offer for new customers. (Image Source: Jio)

Reliance Jio has today rolled out the “JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza” offer to attract new users to the platform. Under the limited time offer, new subscribers can benefit from getting “100 per cent value back” and 15 days of extra validity on choosing one of the select 6-month plans when getting a new JioFiber connection.

The offer is valid from October 18 to October 28 and will also include other benefits like a bundled 4K JioFiber set top box worth Rs 6,000 at no additional charge. Here’s all you need to know about this offer and how it works.

How the offer works

The new JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offer is open to anyone who gets a new JioFiber connection and chooses one of the two plans mentioned below.

Also Read |5G: From latency to millimeter wave, common terms explained

The first is the Rs 599 per month, 6 month-plan. This plan includes 30Mbps speeds, access to over 14 OTT apps and over 550 channels. The cost of the plan would be Rs 599 x 6 months plus Rs 647 GST to total Rs 4,241.

As benefits, users will get a Rs 1,000 voucher for Ajio, Rs 1,000 voucher for Reliance Digital, Rs 1,000 voucher of NetMeds and Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO. Additionally all these consumers will get 15 days of extra validity in addition to 6 months of the plan’s included validity.

JioFiber festival bonanza, jiofiber plans, jiofiber offers, Here are the two plans that the offer is applicable with. (Image Source: Jio)

The other plan is the Rs 899 per month, 6 month-plan. This includes 100Mbps speeds, over 14 OTT apps and over 550 on-demand channels. This will cost users Rs 899 x 6 months plus Rs 971 GST, amounting to Rs 6365.

The benefits will include a Rs 2,000 AJIO voucher, Rs 500 Reliance Digital voucher, Rs 500 NetMeds voucher and Rs 1,500 IXIGO voucher.

To get a new JioFiber connection, users can head over to the Jio Fiber website to book an appointment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:18:58 pm
