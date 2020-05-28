Reliance Jio offers double data benefit with all JioFiber plans: Details inside

It is not known if the company will keep providing the double data benefit to customers who subscribe to an annual plan as of now. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) It is not known if the company will keep providing the double data benefit to customers who subscribe to an annual plan as of now. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Reliance Jio has introduced data benefits for all of its JioFiber annual subscription plans, from Bronze to Titanium. All of these new changes are now reflecting on the company’s official website. Reliance Jio has claimed that these double data offers are temporary and will likely be removed after the COVID-19 lockdown is completely lifted. It is not known if the company will keep providing the double data benefit to customers who subscribe to an annual plan as of now.

Under the Bronze plan, the company is now offering users a total of 350GB of monthly data, bifurcation of which is 100GB base data + 100GB double data, 100GB additional annual data benefit and 50GB introductory data benefit.

The Silver annual plan now offers 800GB of monthly data, which includes 200GB of plan data, 200GB of annual plan benefit, 200GB double data and 200GB introductory data.

The Gold annual plan offers customers a total of 1,750GB monthly data. Under the Gold plan, the company offers users 500GB of monthly plan benefit, 500GB of double data, 500GB annual data and 250GB introductory data.

The Diamond plan now comes with 4,000GB of total monthly data benefit, which includes 1,250GB of monthly data benefit, 1,250GB double data, 1,250GB annual data benefit and 250GB introductory data.

Under the JioFiber Platinum plan, users are being offered 7,500GB of monthly data (2,500GB plan benefit + 2,500GB annual data benefit + 2,500 double data benefit). The Platinum plan does not come with an introductory data benefit.

Lastly, under its Titanium plan, the company is offering customers 15,000GB of monthly data benefit as of now. This includes 5,000GB plan benefit, 5,000GB double data, and 5,000GB of annual plan benefit. Just like the Platinum plan, the Titanium plan also does not include any introductory data benefit.

Note: The introductory data benefit that the company is offering alongside its plans is only valid for six months, after which this benefit will not be made available to users.

