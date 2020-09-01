Reliance Jio JioFiber broadband plans: List of all JioFiber broadband plans, benefits, validity

All of the plans up to the Diamond plan have a fair usage policy of 3,300GB (3TB) of data. (Express Photo)

Reliance Jio on Monday introduced new JioFiber broadband plans and also revamped a few with the aim to offer consumers unlimited data at high speed and comparatively lower prices. The company’s truly unlimited broadband plans now start at Rs 399 per month, which makes Reliance Jio one of the most affordable broadband service provider in India.

The JioFiber broadband plans go up to Rs 8,499 per month for speeds of up to 1Gbps. If you are looking for a new broadband connection or just want to switch from some other service provider, JioFiber is a good option to get.

Before we discuss all of the broadband plans Jio offers, you must note that the company is currently providing a one month trial to all new users. There are two kinds of trial available, under option one customers have to pay a one-time refundable fee of Rs 2,500 and they will get a complimentary modem and a 4K set-top box. Under this plan, they will get unlimited data with speeds of up to 150Mbps and unlimited voice calls. They will also get a free subscription to 10 OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Zee5, Voot, AltBalaji and more.

Under the second option, consumers will have to pay a refundable fee of Rs 1,500 and they will get a complimentary modem. This plan includes unlimited internet at 150Mbps along with unlimited voice calling. Both these plans will be valid for the first 30 days of the subscription.

Let’s take a quick look at the list of all JioFiber plans that Reliance Jio is offering to its customers right now.

JioFiber Bronze broadband plan: Price and benefits

JioFiber Bronze broadband plan is priced at Rs 399 per month. Under this plan, the company provides its customers with unlimited data at speeds of 30Mbps. Along with this, customers also get free unlimited voice calling benefits in India.

JioFiber Silver broadband plan: Price and benefits

The Silver plan is priced at Rs 699, which provides customers with access to unlimited data at speeds of up to 100Mbps. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefits.

JioFiber Gold broadband plan: Price and benefits

Under the Gold plan, JioFiber provides its customers with unlimited internet at speeds of up to 150 Mbps. Along with this, the company also provides its customers with unlimited voice calling and a complimentary subscription to 11 OTT apps. The Gold plan is priced at Rs 999 per month.

JioFiber Diamond broadband plan: Price and benefits

Under the Diamond plan, which is priced at Rs 1,499, the company offers customers access to unlimited internet with speeds of up to 300Mbps. This plan comes with the unlimited calling benefit along with complimentary access to 12 OTT apps worth Rs 1,500 per month.

JioFiber Diamond+ broadband plan: Price and benefits

The Diamond+ plan is priced at Rs 2,499 per month and comes with speeds of up to 500Mbps for up to 4,000GB of data. This plan also includes unlimited calling benefits and a subscription to 12 OTT apps.

JioFiber Platinum broadband plan: Price and benefits

Under the Platinum plan, JioFiber provides customers with up to 7,500GB of data at speeds of up to 1Gbps, at Rs 3,999 per month. Just like all other plans, it also comes with unlimited voice calls. And it comes with a complimentary subscription to 12 OTT apps.

JioFiber Titanium broadband plan: Price and benefits

The Titanium plan is priced at Rs 8,499 per month and comes with similar benefits to the Platinum plan with only one difference, which is the data FUP. JioFiber under the Titanium plan offers customers 15,000GB of monthly data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.

JioFiber terms and conditions to note

All of these plans are governed by a set number of terms and conditions. Here is a list of the most important terms and conditions that you are required to know about:

* All of the plans up to the Diamond plan have a fair usage policy of 3,300GB (3TB) of data.

* Voice calls will not be charged for at all, until and unless they are made to other countries.

* All the tariffs are exclusive of Goods and Service Tax.

* One month denotes 30 days.

