JioFi Rs 1,999 Independence Day offer giving up to five months free data

Reliance Jio is currently offering up to five months of free data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls to all customers purchasing a new JioFi 4G wireless hotspot, under its Independence Day offer. To claim the offer, customers will have to purchase a new JioFi device priced at Rs 1,999 along with an FRC plan for the SIM card.

This offer is not limited to Reliance Digital and Jio stores, instead, the company is also offering customers purchasing the device through its official website the same plan.

Customers trying to avail this offer will first have to get an activation recharge for the JioFi SIM, which is priced at Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 349. Apart from this, they would have to pay an additional Rs 99 to purchase a Jio Prime membership.

The company has not listed how many free months will be provided with each recharge under its JioFi Rs 1,999 offer. The company website simply states, “During the time of activation, please select one of 3 plan recharge options offered. Basis your choice, you will receive offer benefits as applicable.”

Under the Rs 199 recharge plan, the company offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high speed data along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 FUP minutes to call other networks and 100 daily SMSes. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 249 plan, the company offers customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 FUP minutes and 100 daily SMSes. It also comes with a validity of 28 days.

Lastly, the Rs 349 plan also comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1,000 FUP minutes and 100 daily complementary SMSes.

This plan is currently only valid for customers purchasing a new prepaid Jio SIM along with a JioFi device priced at Rs 1,999. The offer is not valid for postpaid customers.

