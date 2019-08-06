Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under Rs 300 with maximum data

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Prepaid Plans: Vodafone has recently revised its Rs 255 prepaid plan for its users, which now offers 2.5GB of data per day instead of 2GB earlier. The upgraded plan is available for all Vodafone subscribers across the country. Today, we take a look at the top prepaid plans across the three major telecos, which are priced under Rs 300 and offer maximum data.

Advertising

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid plan

The Rs 255 prepaid plan from Vodafone now offers 2.5GB of 3G/4G data per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from data, the prepaid plan also offers its users unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. Along with these, the customers also get complimentary access to Live TV, Movies and more on the company’s Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vodafone also offers a Rs 199 prepaid plan which provides 1.5GB of 3G/4G data per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India and 100 SMS per day. It comes with validity of 28 days. Just like the Rs 255 prepaid plan, the Rs 199 plan too comes with complimentary access to Live TV, Movies and more on the Vodafone Play app.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio, which has become India’s biggest telecom operator in terms of subscriber base, has a prepaid plan of Rs 299. This plan offers 3GB data per day along with truly unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMS (limited to 100 per day) for a period of 28 days.

Advertising

Apart from these benefits, the Rs 299 plan also offers the subscribers with a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps such as Jio Cinema and Jio News.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

The Rs 198 prepaid plan by Jio provides 2GB data per day. It also comes with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Along with these benefits, the plan also offers the subscribers with a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps such as Jio Cinema and Jio News.

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan

Airtel also has a Rs 299 prepaid plan, which offers the users 2.5 GB of data per day. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days. Under this plan, Airtel offers its consumers with free local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 daily SMSes.

Along with this it also offers users a number of other benefits including a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV Premium, Wynk Music subscription, Norton Mobile Security 1 year subscription and up to Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Apart from Rs 299 plan, Airtel under the Rs 249 prepaid plan offers its users 2GB of daily data which also comes with a validity of 28 days. Under this plan, The company offers its subscribers with free calls and 100 daily SMSes.

Also Read|Airtel vs Vodafone vs Reliance Jio: Recharge packs under Rs 100 with 28 days validity

Along with these benefits the plan also offers a host of other benefits including a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Rs 4,00,000 life insurance from HDFC Life/Bharti Axa, Airtel TV Premium subscription, Wynk Music subscription, Norton Mobile Security 1 year subscription and up to Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone.