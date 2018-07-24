Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: List of best 4G prepaid plans below Rs 300

Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel plans under Rs 300: Here is the full list of best 4G data prepaid plans available to purchase in India below Rs 300 Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel plans under Rs 300: Here is the full list of best 4G data prepaid plans available to purchase in India below Rs 300

Best 4G online recharge plans below Rs 300: Previously, we listed some of the best prepaid plans with unlimited 4G data and free voice calls below Rs 200. Now, let’s check out some of the best prepaid plans available to purchase under Rs 300. We have a list of some plans by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone available to purchase under Rs 300.

Best Jio 4G data prepaid plans below Rs 300

Jio Rs 299 online recharge plan

Jio Rs 299 plan lets users consume more data per day for a standard validity of 28 days. Meaning, this plan is more ideal for those looking for high-speed 4G data in a day. Unlike the ones we have discussed in our previous story, Jio Rs 299 plan offers 3GB daily 4G data for 28 days. And in case you end up exceeding the daily FUP limit, you can stay online at a reduced speed of 64kbps. Jio Rs 299 plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 daily SMS. In addition, users purchasing this plan get a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps and services.

Jio Rs 251 Cricket pack

Jio Rs 251 plan was announced during the IPL 2018 tournament. But Jio folks at Jio have not discontinued this plan yet. This one provides 5GB data per day for 51 days. So, you get a total of 102GB 4G data to consume within the stipulated period. Beyond FUP, the data speed will come down to 64kbps. But since this happens to be a special plan, it doesn’t offer any other benefits like free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to other Jio apps and services.

Best Airtel 4G data prepaid plans below Rs 300

Airtel provides Rs 249 plan in this range. The details are as follows:

Airtel Rs 249 online recharge plan

Similar to Jio plans we have discussed above, Airtel Rs 249 plan is ideal for those wanting to consume more than 1.4GB daily 4GB data. So, Jio Rs 249 plan offers 2GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. That is how Jio Rs 249 plan ends up offering a total of 56GB data. All other standard benefits like free local, STD, roaming calls and daily 100 SMS remain unchanged.

Best Vodafone 4G data prepaid plan below Rs 300

Similar to Airtel, Vodafone Rs 255 plan falls under this price range:

Vodafone Rs 255 online recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid plan offers exactly the same benefits as Airtel Rs 249 plan. Although it costs a bit more than Airtel’s plan, Vodafone’s Rs 255 plan provides benefits like 2GB data per day within a validity period of 28 days So, apart from a total of 56GB data, other benefits include 100SMS per day, unlimited calls and free live TV, movies and more via Vodafone Play app.

