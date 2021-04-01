Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with unlimited data and call benefits

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are offering some interesting prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 with unlimited data and call benefits. Users also get 100SMS and free subscription to a few video streaming apps. In case you are looking for these benefits and want to pay less than Rs 300, then check out the below-mentioned prepaid plans from Jio, Vi, and Airtel.

Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Jio Rs 249, Rs 199 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which ships with 2GB of daily data as well as unlimited voice calls to any network. Users also get 100 SMSs per day and the plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. The telecom operator also offers free access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

As per Jio’s official site, customers also get a Rs 199 prepaid plan, which offers 1.5GB data, which means that Jio users get 42GB of total data. Apart from this, one also gets unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Similar to the above-mentioned plan, this one too gives complimentary access to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 149, Rs 298 prepaid plan

Airtel also has a Rs 298 prepaid plan, which gives 2GB of data as well 30 days of free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. It even includes Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. With this service, users get up to 10,000 movies alongside TV shows and originals from over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including ErosNow, Hungama Play, and Zee5, according to Airtel. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

There is also a Rs 279 prepaid plan, which gives 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls to all networks and 300SMS. The plan will remain valid for 28 days. The plan also includes HDFC Life Insurance. The rest of the benefits are similar to the above-mentioned plans.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan

Vi (previously known as Vodafone Idea) also has a good prepaid plan under Rs 300. There is also a Rs 299 prepaid plan, which comes with a whopping 4GB data per day, which no other telecom operator is offering. Do note that this prepaid plan offers only 2GB data, but this one includes double data, which means that you get 4GB of data with this plan. Users also get truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic. You get free access to OTT apps only with higher Vi plans.