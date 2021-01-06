Jio vs Vi vs Airtel vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250 with unlimited benefits

Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone currently have a variety of prepaid plans. Most of the recharge plans from the telecom giants offer unlimited call benefits and 100 SMS per day. The major difference is in how much data you are getting with every plan. If you are looking for the best-prepaid plans under Rs 250 with most data, then you can check out all of them below.

Jio Rs 249, Rs 199, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Reliance Jio provides its customers with a Rs 249 prepaid recharge pack. The plan also comes with a validity of 28 days and with 100 daily SMS. Other than these, the company provides its customers with 2GB of daily high-speed data. As the telecom giant has removed IUC charges, you will now get unlimited calls to all the networks. Along with all of this, Jio also offers complimentary access to all of its data-driven apps, including JioMoney, JioTV and more.

If your budget is slightly lower, then you can buy the Rs 199 prepaid plan. It offers 1.5GB daily data and 100 daily SMS for 28 days. As the telecom giant has removed IUC charges, you will now get unlimited calls to all the networks. There is also a plan for those who don’t want to spend more than Rs 150. Jio customers can buy the Rs 149 prepaid plan, which gives 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and SMS.

Vi Rs 199, Rs 249 prepaid plans

For 199, Vi (Vodafone) offers only 1GB data per day. It even includes truly unlimited local/national calls to all networks, 100SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity period for 24 Days. You also get access to Vi Movies and TV access.

Vi even has a Rs 249 prepaid plan, similar to Jio. But, this one only offers 1.5 GB data per day. The plan also includes unlimited local/ STD/roaming calls to all networks, 100 local and national SMS per day for 28 days. It supports data roll-over facility too.

Airtel Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249 prepaid plans

Under the Rs 199 prepaid plan, the company offers customers unlimited calling facility along with 1GB of daily data. The plan also comes with 100 daily SMSes, free unlimited hello tunes, access to Wynk Music and access to Airtel Xstream service. It will remain valid for a total of 24 days. The Rs 219 also provides you with the same benefits, but for 28 days.

Airtel also has a Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan, which ships with 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls for 28 days. You also get Airtel Xstream Premium, free access to Hellotunes, Wynk Music, a free online course for one year, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

BSNL Rs 247 prepaid plan

BSNL has a Rs 247 prepaid plan, which comes with unlimited local and national calling in home and national roaming circles. Do note that it is capped to 250 minutes per day. With this plan, BSNl users also get 3GB per day. Once the data is exhausted, one will get 80Kbps speed. The plan also includes 100 SMSes per day benefit.