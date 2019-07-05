Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Top prepaid plans offering 3GB or more daily data

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Prepaid Plans with Maximum Data Benefits: Reliance Jio has changed the way people use their smartphones. Ever since the company broke into the Indian telecom sector nearly three years ago, data plans, call rates, SMS charges and other value-added services have never been the same.

The youngest telco has captured a major share in the sector due to its constant onslaught of cheap data plans and other bundled offers which include unlimited free calls and SMS. Incumbent operators such as Airtel and Vodafone too have countered Jio’s onslaught by launching some offers of their own. However, with so many different offers in the market, consumers are likely to get confused.

Today, we’ll take a look at the top prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone that offer over 3GB of internet data per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 prepaid plan

The Rs 799 recharge plan from Reliance Jio offers a total of 140GB data or 5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS per day across the country. All of this is valid for a period of 28 days.

Apart from this, the Rs 799 prepaid plan also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 509 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 509 prepaid plan provides 112GB data for a period of 28 days. Under this plan, users get 4GB high-speed 4G internet per day along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. The users will also get 100 SMS per day. All this is valid for 28 days.

Just like the Rs 799 plan, this Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

In the Rs 299 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio users get 3GB per day data for 28 days. The users get 84GB of data in total and they also get unlimited free calls to all mobiles and landlines across the country regardless they are in home circle or while roaming across India.

Even this plan comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as MyJio, JioCinema and more.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

Coming to Airtel, the telecom operator has a Rs 558 prepaid plan that offers its users 3 GB data per day for a period of 82 days. Apart from internet data, users recharging with this pack also get unlimited local, STD, as well as roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, Rs 558 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more.

The Rs 558 prepaid plan from Airtel also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. The Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan

The Rs 349 recharge plan from Airtel offers 28 days of validity. The users who recharge with this pack can avail 3GB data per day. Along with this, they also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from this, just like the Rs 558 plan, the Rs 349 plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription, Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription. The Rs 349 prepaid plan also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone.

Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid plan

The Rs 349 prepaid plan from Vodafone is quite similar to the one offered from Airtel. In this, users will get 3GB 4G/3G per day. It comes with 28 days of validity and offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. The users also get 100 SMS per day.

Apart from the data, calls and SMS benefits, the Rs 349 recharge plan from Vodafone also comes with free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan

Just like Rs 349 plan, the Rs 569 prepaid plan also gives 3GB 4G/3G per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls in India. This particular prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and also offers 100 local and national SMS per day.

Apart from data and calling benefits, the plan also provides free Live TV, movies and more through Vodafone Play app.