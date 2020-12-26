Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Postpaid plans under Rs 500 with free OTT subscriptions

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer quite interesting postpaid plans under Rs 500. In comparison to plans offered by Airtel and Vodafone, Jio seems to have a better and enticing deal. The telecom giant is not only offering unlimited data and call benefits, but also access to major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. We have compared Jio’s 399 postpaid plan with Airtel and Vodafone’s budget plans. The below-mentioned postpaid plans offer free access to various OTT apps along with unlimited benefits.

Jio postpaid plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 399 postpaid plan, which offers 75GB of FUP data on a monthly basis. Once the data is exhausted, you will have to pay Rs 10 per GB, which is a great offer. It offers support for data rollover facility of up to 200GB. The plan even includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Those buying this plan will also get access to the Jio apps. One also gets free one year Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel postpaid plan

You don’t get free OTT benefits with Airtel’s Rs 399 postpaid plan, similar to Vodafone. Airtel customers will have to buy Rs 499 postpaid plan, which will offer them 75GB of FUP data with rollover facility. The plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day along with access to Airtel Thanks rewards. Airtel isn’t offering free Netflix with this plan and you only get Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

Vi (Vodafone) postpaid plan

Vi, previously known as Vodafone, even has a Rs 399 postpaid plan. But, with this one, you don’t get free OTT subscription. The plan ships with only 40GB of FUP data and supports up to 200GB of rollover data. The telecom giant even gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. You can also access Vi Movies & TV apps for free.

If you are looking for a postpaid plan that even offers OTT benefits, then you can buy the Rs 499 Vodafone plan. It offers 75GB FUP data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. You will also get free access to Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5, apart from Vi Movies & TV apps. You don’t get free Netflix here, unlike Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan. The Rs 499 plan supports data rollover facility of up to 200GB.