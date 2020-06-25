Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB of data per day

Here is a list of the best-prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of daily high-speed data offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio. (Express Photo) Here is a list of the best-prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of daily high-speed data offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio. (Express Photo)

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Recharge Plans: Now that most of us are working from home, having a robust internet plan has become somewhat of a necessity. Just for this, most of us have either got a broadband plan for our homes or have bought an internet dongle. But having an active data plan on your mobile has become somewhat of a necessity. Today we are going to list the best-prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of daily high-speed data offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 399 prepaid plan, Jio offers its customers 1.5GB of high-speed data, which when exceeded drops the speeds to 64Kbps. It comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling benefits. along with 2,000 FUP minutes to call other networks. It also includes 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan has a validity of 56 days. Along with all of this, Reliance Jio also provides its customers with complimentary access to the company’s own online apps like JioTV, JioSaavn, and more.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack offers 1.5GB of daily data along with truly unlimited calls and 100 daily complimentary SMSes for 56 days. Apart from this, the plan also offers customers a slew of other benefits like a complementary Zee5 subscription, an Airtel Xstream subscription, free hello tunes, access to Wynk Music, access to free online courses on Shaw Academy and a Rs 150 cashback on purchasing a FASTag from Airtel.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 399 prepaid plan, Vodafone provides its customers with 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited local/STD calls and 100 daily SMSes. Additionally, the company is offering customers 5GB of additional data for 28 days. The pack comes with a total validity of 56 days. Customers purchasing the Rs 399 plan, will also get a complimentary subscription to the company’s own Vodafone Play app and a Zee5 subscription.

