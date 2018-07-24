Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: List of best 4G prepaid plans under Rs 200

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone plans below Rs 200: Here is the full list of best 4G data prepaid plans available to purchase in India under Rs 200 Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone plans below Rs 200: Here is the full list of best 4G data prepaid plans available to purchase in India under Rs 200

Best 4G online prepaid plans under Rs 200: Over the last few months, prepaid plans with unlimited 4G data and free voice calls have got cheaper. Thanks to this never-ending tug of war between major Indian telcos like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone, data consumption continues witnessing a substantial growth. These days, people want more calling and data benefits at a lesser cost. With that in mind, we list out some plans by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone available to purchase under Rs 200.

Best Jio 4G data prepaid plans below Rs 200

Jio has a total of three prepaid plans to offer below Rs 200.

Jio Rs 98 online recharge plan

The most affordable prepaid plan currently offered by Jio with 28 days validity, Jio Rs 98 offers 2GB 4G data within the stipulated period. Upon hitting the data consumption limit of 2GB, your data will simply stop working, and you will have to pay extra for an add-on pack. However, Jio’s Rs 98 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 300 SMS. In addition, you get a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps and services.

Jio Rs 149 online recharge plan

Unlike Jio Rs 98 plan, this one provides 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. So, you get a total of 42GB 4G data for consumption within the validity period. For those who hit the daily FUP limit of 1.5GB data, they will still be able to browse the web at a reduced connectivity speed of 64kbps.

Jio Rs 149 plan offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, complimentary access to Jio apps and services. So, if you are looking for a decent amount of data and without spending too much, Jio Rs 149 plan is ideal.

Jio Rs 198 online recharge plan

Jio Rs 198 plan offers 2GB data per day for 28 days. As a result, you get a total of 56GB 4G high-speed data. All other benefits like unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps remain the same.

Best Airtel 4G data prepaid plans below Rs 200

Airtel has some 4G data plus calling prepaid plans in this range as follows:

Airtel Rs 149 online recharge plan

Although Airtel Rs 149 plan costs exactly the same as Jio Rs 149 plan, it ends up offering 14GB less data than Jio’s. Airtel Rs 149 offers 1GB data per day. As a result, users end up getting 28GB data in total. Airtel’s Rs 149 plan offers unlimited calling. However, when it comes to free SMS, Airtel’s plan has nothing to mention or offer.

Airtel Rs 199 online recharge plan

Airtel has another plan up its sleeve that costs Rs 199 for those who want to consume more data. However, Airtel’s Rs 199 plan has a daily FUP limit of 1.4GB per day, as opposed to 2GB on Jio’s Rs 198 plan. As a result, Airtel’s 199 plan offers a total 39.2GB data to offer within the validity period. It offers unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS as well.

Best Vodafone 4G data prepaid plan below Rs 200

Vodafone Rs 199 online recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid plan now offers revised benefits of 2.8GB data per day. Previously, the same plan used to offer 1.4GB of daily data. However, Vodafone Rs 199 is currently limited to select users. It offers unlimited voice calls. However, there is no mention of free SMS.

