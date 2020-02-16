Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best monthly prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: COmparing prepaid plans with 28 days validity. Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: COmparing prepaid plans with 28 days validity.

The three major telecom service providers in India — Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, recently got out of a tariff war. All three companies have revised their prepaid offerings and as a result, the plan prices have either marginally increased or the benefits have ended up getting decreased.

Reliance Jio had even introduced IUC charges, which it traded off with FUP charges for off-net calling (calls made from Jio to non-Jio networks). We are taking a look at the current plan offerings of Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Bharti Airtel, which offer at least 28 days of validity and a minimum of 1GB of daily data.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans with 28 days validity

Reliance Jio has currently three prepaid offerings that come with 28 days of validity and offer daily data benefits. The cheapest plan in this category is priced at Rs 199 that offers 1.5GB daily data, which amounts to a total of 42GB monthly data. The more expensive prepaid plan from Jio is priced at Rs 249 and comes with 2GB data per day. The costliest data from Jio with 28 days validity is priced at Rs 349 and it offers 3GB of data per day.

All these plans come with 100 daily SMS and unlimited on-net calling (Jio to Jio calls). However, the off-net calling is limited to 1,000min because of Jio’s FUP. Apart from this, these prepaid plan offerings also come with complimentary access to Jio apps.

Bharti Airtel prepaid plans with 28 days validity

Airtel has the longest catalogue of prepaid plan offerings. The cheapest plan from the telecom operator that comes with 28 days of validity and offers daily data benefit is priced at Rs 219. The pack comes with 1GB data per day, truly unlimited calling to all networks, and 100 daily SMS. The additional benefits on the plan include free subscription to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, free anti-virus, free 4-week course on shaw academy, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. The rest of the plans from Airtel in this category come with the same additional benefits, 100 daily SMS, as well as truly unlimited calling.

The Rs 249 plan from Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day, the Rs 298 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data, and the Rs 398 plan offers 3GB data per day. There are also two special plans from Airtel. The Rs 279 plan, while offering 1.5GB daily data also comes with Rs 4 Lakh Life Insurance from HDFC Life. The Rs 349 prepaid offering from Airtel comes with 2GB data per day like the Rs 298 plan but this pack also offers free Amazon Prime membership for 28 days.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 28 days validity

Vodafone’s cheapest prepaid pack that offers daily data benefit, truly unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days, is priced at Rs 219. The pack offers 1GB data per day and comes with complimentary subscription o Vodafone Play and ZEE5. In this category, the rest of the plans from Vodafone-Idea carry the same SMS, calling, and additional benefits and the only difference lies in the daily data offering.

The Rs 249 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 1.5GB per day for 28 days whereas the Rs 299 prepaid pack offers 2GB per day. The costliest plan of Vodafone that comes with 28 days of validity is priced at Rs 398 and offers 3GB data per day along with similar additional benefits.

