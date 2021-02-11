Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: The best budget postpaid plans with free Netflix, Prime Video

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are offering some good postpaid plans with OTT benefits. We have listed postpaid plans that offer free access to popular video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+Hostar at reasonable prices. Jio is currently the only telecom operator offering Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hostar subscriptions for less than Rs 400. The below-mentioned postpaid plans also include unlimited data and call benefits from Vodafone, Jio and Airtel. Read on to know more about these plans.

Jio postpaid plan and how to activate Netflix, Prime Video

Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 399 postpaid plan, which comes with a total of 75GB of FUP data. Once the data is exhausted, you need to pay Rs 10 per GB. The plan also offers support for data rollover facility of up to 200GB. You also get unlimited calling benefits to any network as well as 100 SMS per day. As is the case with all Jio plans, you will get access to apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema and others.

Customers also get free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. This eligibility of Netflix subscription will be based on the bill plan. In order to activate Netflix, users need to install MyJio app from Play Store and then log in using their Jio phone number. Once you are logged in, you need to click on the Netflix activation banner, which you will find on the app’s homepage. Do note that you will get mobile-only Netflix plan, which is worth Rs 199.

Customer will then be required to sign in or sign up on the Netflix account to avail the offer. The activation process for Prime Video and Disney+Hotsar is similar to Netflix. The company says “Until customers link their existing Netflix account to this offer, Netflix will continue to charge customers separately for their existing Netflix account.”

It is worth noting that Jio offers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions with all the postpaid plans. These include Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499.

Airtel postpaid plan and activation process

Airtel is currently offering a Rs 499 postpaid plan, which ships with 75GB of total FUP data with rollover facility, similar to Jio’s Rs 399 plan. Airtel customers also get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This Airtel postpaid plan also includes access to Airtel Thanks rewards, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar VIP for one year. You don’t get Netflix subscription with any Airtel postpaid plans, unlike Jio’s Postpaid Plus plans.

In order to activate Prime Video, download Airtel Thanks app and tap on “Discover airtelThanks” banner, which you will find on top of the screen.

The postpaid plan users will then see an Amazon Prime card on the Thanks page. Users then need to tap on the “Claim Now” button, located on the Amazon Prime card and tap on ‘Proceed’ on the next screen, to activate your Amazon Prime subscription.

You will be routed to Amazon to continue the sign-up or sign-in process. Airtel says “If you’re an existing Amazon customer then ‘Sign In’ using your Amazon credentials to start Amazon Prime subscription or create a new account if you’re not an existing user.”

Vodafone postpaid plan and activation process

If you are looking for a Vodafone postpaid plan with OTT benefits, then you need to buy the Rs 499 pack. It includes 75GB FUP data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day, just like Airtel. It offers supports data rollover facility of up to 200GB. The telecom operator is also giving free access to Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5, apart from Vi Movies and TV apps. You don’t get free Netflix or Hotstar here with any budget Vi plan.

If you want Netflix too, then you can buy Vodafone’s RedX plan, which is priced at Rs 1,099 per month. It offers a six month lock-in period, and airport lounge access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost (4 times per year). It even comes with one year of free Netflix TV & Mobile plan. Originally, this plan will cost you Rs 5,988 per year, which you are saving with Vodafone’s RedX plan. You also get one year of Zee5 Premium membership, 1 year Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 for free. The plan excludes Disney+Hostar subscription.

You can activate the subscription via the company’s MyVodafone app. You will find the method to redeeming the offer and its conditions inside the mentioned app.

What is the original cost of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar?

Amazon Prime Video price in India starts from Rs 129 per month. Though, users can also try a 30-day free trial offered by Amazon. The yearly cost of the subscription is Rs 999. Disney+Hotstar’s VIP service comes with a price tag of Rs 399 per year. There is also a Premium plan, which costs Rs 1,499 on a yearly basis.

Netflix has a total of four plans in India. The cheapest one is the mobile plan, which is priced at Rs 199. The basic Netflix plan will cost Rs 499, and the standard plan will require you to pay Rs 649. There is also a premium Netflix plan, which is priced at Rs 799.

How to switch from prepaid to Jio Postpaid Plus?

The current Jio prepaid customers can switch to Jio Postpaid Plus by applying for it via online and offline channels. Users can simply call on 1800 88 99 88 99 to get a new Jio Postpaid connection or drop a ‘Hi’ message to 8850188501 on WhatsApp to get the SIM delivered at your home.

To port your mobile number from a different network, you will have to visit the offline stores of Jio. There is also a way to register for the postpaid SIM on official site.

Step 1: Go to Jio.com website and visit the postpaid plans page.

Step 2: Just scroll down and click on the banner of “Existing Jio Prepaid User? Upgrade to Jio PostPaid Plus.”

Step 3: The next screen will ask you to enter personal details, including your 10-digit existing Jio prepaid mobile number and full name. You then need to click on Generate OTP button.

Step 4: You will get an OTP on your mobile phone, which you need to enter to get the Jio postpaid SIM delivered at your home.

How to upgrade from prepaid to Vodafone Postpaid?

Step 1: To upgrade from Airtel prepaid to postpaid, you need to visit the official site and go to postpaid plans section.

Step 2: Select your desired postpaid plan and click on the ‘Buy’ button.

Step 3: The next screen will show you three options, including ‘New connection,’ ‘Switch to Airtel (with the same number) and ‘Airtel Prepaid to Postpaid.’ You will have to select one of these and enter the required personal details to change the connection and get the SIM card delivered to your doorstep.

How to switch from prepaid to Airtel Postpaid?

Step 1: Visit Vodafone’s website, go to the new connection tab and then click on the postpaid connection.

Step 2: Select a postpaid plan from the individual or family postpaid plans and click on the ‘Buy’ button.

Step 3: Enter your personal details, including your name, prepaid phone number, SIM delivery details and choose a convenient slot for doorstep delivery of the Vodafone postpaid SIM.

Step 4: After entering all the details, click on ‘Get OTP.’ Once you receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, validate the OTP and confirm the order for the Vi postpaid connection.