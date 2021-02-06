Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone 2021: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are offering a few interesting prepaid plans with most benefits. These include unlimited calls to all the networks, lots of data, SMS per day and free access to streaming services. It is good to have all of these benefits with subscriptions to popular video streaming apps for less than Rs 500. Here’s a quick look at the best prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500

There is a Rs 401 prepaid Jio plan, which comes 3GB daily data, unlimited calls to all the networks within India and 100 SMS per day. The budget recharge plan also includes 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and an additional 6GB data. To activate the Hotstar plan, Jio users need to download the app and log in using the OTP from your eligible Jio number.

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 444 prepaid plan, which includes unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 56 days. The plan also includes 2GB daily data, which means that you are getting a total of 112GB data. There is also a Rs 249 plan, which gives you 2GB data per day, which means a total of 56GB data. It even includes unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Jio prepaid users also get free access to Jio apps. The plan will remain valid for 28 days.

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500

Airtel has a Rs 349 prepaid plan, which ships with 2GB daily data. After the exhaustion of 2GB data, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. You also get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Amazon Prime. Do note that the Amazon Prime membership will last till the validity of the plan, which is 28 days. The plan also includes Airtel XStream premium subscription, free access to Wynk Music and hello tunes, free online courses and Rs 100 cashback on FasTag.

There is also a Rs 448 Airtel prepaid plan. It offers 3GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and 100 SMS per day. It also includes Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. One also gets Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Best Vodafone prepaid plans under Rs 500

Vi, previously Vodafone, has a Rs 405 prepaid plan, which includes a total of 90GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. You also get a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium and Vi movies and TV. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

There is also Rs 449 Vodafone plan, which 4GB per day, truly unlimited local, STD, roaming calls to all the networks, 100 local and national SMS per day. The prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 56 days and even supports weekend data roll-over.