Jio vs Airtel vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea): Here are some best prepaid plans for 3 months under Rs.600

List of best recharge plans under Rs 600 for three months from Airtel, Jio and Vi. (Express Photo)

Amid these uncertain times posed by the pandemic, people have been advised to stay at home and subsequently are indulging in our official meetings, online classes, group presentations from there itself. Meanwhile, the world has so dramatically changed that all our needs including entertainment, shopping, conversation with friends and family — everything has come under the ambit of recharge-plans. At times, you might feel to get rid of those annoying monthly recharges and instead get a prolonged one. That’s why we bring you some of the best prepaid recharge plans with validity spanning around 3 months just at Rs.600.

Jio Rs.599 recharge plan

This plan by Jio at Rs.599 offers 2 GB data on daily comprising of total data of 168 GB over the span of 84 days pack validity. Along with that, it provides unlimited Jio to Jio voice-calling facility in addition to 3,000 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio FUP calling. The pack also comes bundled with a complimentary subscription to all Jio applications along with a 100 SMS per day facility.

Jio Rs.555 recharge plan

The Rs.555 plan by Jio offers a total of 126 GB data with 1.5GB data per day over a span of 84 days pack validity. Besides that, it does provide Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling along with Jio to Jio Non-FUP of 3,000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. As usual, it provides a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps as well

Airtel Rs.598 recharge plan

The Airtel prepaid plan offers 1.5 GB data per day along with a truly unlimited call facility and 100 SMS per day with the validity of 84 days at worth Rs.598. Along with that, it provides additional benefits of Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, and a free 1-year online course with Shaw Academy along with Rs.150 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 379 recharge plan

Airtel Rs. 379 plan provides 6GB data with the pack validity of 84 days along with truly unlimited calls and 900 SMS. In addition, it also gives access to the Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, and a free 1-year online course with Shaw Academy along with Rs.150 cashback on FASTag.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs.599 recharge plan

This pack from Vi (Vodafone-Idea) includes 1.5 GB data per day facility along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 84 days at Rs.599. Additionally, it also provides weekend data rollover and extra app-only 5GB data. With this, it offers Rs.125 bonus cash to play games on MPL along with a daily discount of rs.75 on food orders from Zomato.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd