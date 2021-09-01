Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: List of prepaid plans with new Disney+ Hotstar plans

Disney+ Hotstar has launched new plans that are already live on the official site. Jio, Airtel and Vi have revised their prepaid recharge plans accordingly and added new plans on the site. We have made a list of prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi that offer the new Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. Keep reading to know more.

Airtel prepaid plans with new Disney+ Hotstar plans

Currently, Airtel has three Disney+ Hotstar plans. There is a Rs 2,798 prepaid plan, which is the costliest plan from the telecom operator. It brings unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB of high-speed daily data. This is an annual plan, so it comes with a validity period of 365 days. The plan also includes a one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and a 30-day Amazon Prime Video subscription. Customers also get Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, 3-months of Wynk Music for free and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

You get similar benefits with the Rs 499 Airtel prepaid recharge plan. The only difference is this plan gives 3GB daily data for 28 days. The Rs 699 Airtel plan also comes with the above-mentioned benefits and you get 2GB of daily data for 56 days. All the plans offer 3 months of Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Jio prepaid plans with new Disney+ Hotstar plans

Jio has revised its prepaid plans that offer the latest Disney+ Hotstar mobile-only subscriptions. The telecom operator is now offering a Rs 499 Jio prepaid plan, which includes 3GB per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. You also get 6GB of additional data. The plan will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it.

The telecom operator hasn’t changed the Rs 2,599 annual prepaid plan. Users will be able to use 2GB of data per day, which means that customers will get a total of 740GB of data. Jio is also bundling 10GB of additional data with this plan. There is also a Rs 666 Jio recharge plan, which includes 2GB daily data, voice calls and SMS. It comes with a validity period of 56 days.

Jio is also now offering a Rs 888 prepaid plan, which offers its customers 2GB of daily high-speed data. The plan comes bundled with unlimited calling benefits, 100 complimentary SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of three months. Just like the Rs 499 plan, it also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

All the above-mentioned plans offer one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile-only subscription. These plans also give you unlimited free access to the internet at reduced speeds after the allotted high-speed data limit has been used.

Vi prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also has three prepaid plans that offer the new Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription at no extra cost. The Rs 501 prepaid Vi plan includes 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar plan and an additional 16GB of data for free. It even comes with support for weekend data rollover facility.

There is also a Rs 2,595 annual prepaid recharge plan, which includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The plan also comes with 100 SMS per day and weekend data rollover facility.

Vi also has a Rs 601 data add-on pack, which includes 75GB of data and one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. The pack comes with a validity of 56 days.

Disney+ Hotstar Rs 499 plan details

You get this subscription with all the above mentioned prepaid recharge plans. The Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar plan is the new basic “Mobile” only yearly plan. It only supports one device at a time, stereo audio quality and 720p video quality. The new plan will only be able to enjoy content on a mobile device. The app will also let you watch free content that is available on all platforms, including Web and Living Room devices.